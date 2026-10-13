IT stocks post best day in 17 months; markets log biggest gain in 4 months

Domestic equities posted their biggest single-day gains in four months on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in information technology (IT) stocks after better-than-expected results from HCLTech. Sentiment was also buoyed by a recovery in the rupee and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks that the government was willing to hear stakeholders’ views on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.6 per cent to 22,721.95, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.54 per cent to 73,033.81. Both indices recorded their biggest single-day advances since June 12, making Indian equities Asia’s best performers for the session. Forty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents closed higher.

The Nifty IT index surged 5.22 per cent to 29,830.10, its biggest one-day gain since May 12, 2025, with all 10 constituents advancing. HCLTech led the surge, with its shares rising 8.42 per cent, a day after the company reported stronger-than-expected September-quarter results.

The company’s net profit rose 21.2 per cent year on year to ₹5,132 crore, while revenue increased 11.5 per cent to ₹35,620 crore. Its operating margin widened to 18.2 per cent, and revenue from advanced artificial intelligence services climbed 78 per cent to $219 million.

The rally also reflected a rebound in beaten-down IT stocks after a prolonged spell of pessimism about the sector’s prospects amid advances in artificial intelligence. “HCLTech results were in line (with our expectations). The IT pack has been oversold, and it has been holding on to good levels. There was a lot of negativity around IT stocks, so they bounced back very sharply. I’m expecting IT stocks to do really well in the near term,” said Somil Mehta, head of retail research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Indian software services companies have also been viewed as a potential beneficiary of the shift towards AI infrastructure investment, as businesses continue to spend on implementing and integrating the technology rather than developing semiconductor hardware themselves.

Developments in China’s memory-chip industry added to the rotation in Asian markets. South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.46 per cent as shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics slumped 10.09 per cent and 7.39 per cent, respectively. The two companies account for about half of the index and have fallen 16 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, over the past five trading sessions.

The selloff followed China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) announcement that it planned to launch a next-generation server memory chip by the end of 2026, raising concerns about competition in the memory-chip market. CXMT shares fell 2.8 per cent amid fears of a potential supply glut.

“We think the easy money is past,” Morgan Stanley’s Shawn Kim wrote in a note on the memory-chip cycle. Analysts, however, cautioned that it was too early to conclude that the market was facing oversupply.

Beyond IT, gains were broad-based. The Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom index rose 2.77 per cent, followed by realty stocks, up 2.46 per cent. Consumer durables gained 1.56 per cent, FMCG advanced 1.40 per cent, automobiles rose 1.23 per cent and metals added 1.15 per cent. Pharma was the only major sectoral index to close marginally lower, slipping 0.01 per cent.

The Nifty Bank gained 1.03 per cent, led by IndusInd Bank, which rose 2.85 per cent, and Yes Bank, up 2.01 per cent. HDFC Bank advanced 1.29 per cent and ICICI Bank gained 1.51 per cent. Among other financial stocks, Bandhan Bank jumped 9.21 per cent following reports that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company planned to invest in its promoter, while Shriram Finance rose 6.31 per cent.

Investors also drew support from Sitharaman’s comments on the debate around LTCG tax and the securities transaction tax (STT). The finance minister said on Tuesday that the ongoing debate was healthy and that she was keen to hear stakeholders’ views, offering some hope of a reconsideration of the tax regime.

“Indian equities are likely to extend their recovery in the near term, supported by improving sentiment following Sitharaman’s remarks that the government is willing to hear stakeholders’ views on removing LTCG tax,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research for wealth management at Motilal Oswal.

The rupee also strengthened, settling at 95.28 against the dollar, compared with its previous close of 95.78. The currency has gained 1.6 per cent over the past three trading sessions, providing another source of support for market sentiment.

Despite Tuesday’s rally, the Nifty 50 remains down 0.24 per cent for the week, 2.89 per cent for the month and 6.15 per cent over the past three months.