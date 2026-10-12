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Home / Markets / News / IT, telecom stocks decline as market selloff resumes amid FII outflows

IT, telecom stocks decline as market selloff resumes amid FII outflows

Nifty IT fell 0.79 per cent on Monday, while telecom shares remained under pressure amid FII outflows, concerns over Jio Platforms' IPO valuation and broader market weakness

Nifty, Sensex, stock market, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Smallcap 100, IPOs, foreign portfolio investors, FPI flows, closing auction session, CAS, primary market, August market performance

Shilpa Rangarajan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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The Nifty IT index ended Monday at 28,349.60, down 0.79 per cent, with HCL Technologies (0.52 per cent) and Persistent Systems (0.29 per cent) the only gainers. Tech Mahindra fell 2.85 per cent and TCS 1.44 per cent. The index is down 25.73 per cent this year, near its 52-week low.
 
Telecom stocks also slipped. Since Thursday, Bharti Airtel is down 1.44 per cent and Vodafone Idea 1.02 per cent, even as the Nifty rose 0.59 per cent. Reliance Industries fell 1.62 per cent. This drop followed speculation around Jio Platforms' IPO price band, which surfaced days after comments from trillionaire Elon Musk regarding Starlink's India launch.
 
 
Nomura’s latest report said the band valued Jio’s equity at ₹9.8–10.3 trillion. After a 20 per cent holding-company discount, Reliance’s 66.4 per cent stake would be worth ₹385–405 a share, about ₹136 less than Nomura’s earlier valuation. Nomura argued that the stock’s 26 per cent fall this year “more than compensates” and maintained a Buy rating with a ₹1,690 target.
 
“The markets are in a corrective phase right now. Ahead of the earnings season, we tend to see some kind of a profit booking, and coupled with that, FIIs have been on the selling sphere,” said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.
 
“We cannot attribute to one single point, (there are) multiple reasons,” he said, citing FII outflows and crude oil prices above $100 a barrel.

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Brokerages remain positive on Bharti. “We have pushed out tariff hikes from 3QFY27 to 1QFY28, leading to a cut in our earnings estimates,” said J.P. Morgan, which trimmed its target to ₹2,240 (Overweight). Nomura (₹2,360) calls Bharti its top pick: “We believe Bharti’s current valuation discount to JPL is unjustified and expect this gap to narrow, at minimum, once JPL goes public.”
 
On Airtel’s ₹50 postpaid hike, Morgan Stanley said, “We view this launch as reactive, slightly more competitive than peer.” Bharti leads on average revenue per user (ARPU) at ₹264, against Jio’s ₹215.6 and Vi's ₹177.
 
“(In) the longer term, there is value in telecom stocks at this point of time, these are the stocks to buy on dips,” Bathini said.
 

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Topics : Stock Market Nifty IT IT stocks Telecom stocks

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 8:29 PM IST