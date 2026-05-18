ITC Q4 preview, dividend: Revenue may grow 5%; all eyes on cigarette volume

ITC Q4 results 2026 expectations, dividend: ITC Limited is expected to report low single-digit growth in Q4FY26, with volumes likely to remain moderated, said brokerages in their estimates. While the ongoing geopolitical tensions may have a minimal impact on staple companies, including ITC, in Q4 as they have limited exposure to the Middle East, the management's commentary on recent cigarette taxation changes, cigarette volume demand, FMCG demand and paper growth will be among key monitorables.

ITC Q4 results 2026 date, dividend

ITC is scheduled to announce its quarterly results (Q4FY26) on May 21. In an exchange filing, ITC said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened for Thursday, 21st May, 2026, to "consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company."

Along with the results, the board of ITC will also take up a proposal to recommend a final dividend for FY2026.

"Consider and recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026," ITC filing added.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 expectations by Nirmal Bang

According to Nirmal Bang estimates, ITC's cigarette volumes to remain flat Y-o-Y (6-year CAGR: 5.8 per cent), while overall growth may remain moderated. The brokerage expects ITC to deliver a 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to ₹18,116.1 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Sequentially, the revenue is expected to remain flat.

Ebitda margin is likely to contract by ~560 bps Y-o-Y and ~570 bps Q-o-Q to ~29.1 per cent. Absolute EBITDA is expected to decline ~11.9 per cent Y-o-Y (down ~15.9 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹5,271 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) is likely to slip by ~13.7 per cent Y-o-Y (down ~20.6 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹4,205.9 crore.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 expectations by Systematix Institutional Equities

As per estimates by Systematix Institutional Equities, cigarette volume/value may reported a growth of 10 per cent/23 per cent, respectively, Y-o-Y with price hikes taken. The FMCG segment could report a growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y. The agri business could post a mid-high single digits growth on a high base, while the paper business is expected to remain moderate.

The brokerage sees contraction in margins in Q4 on both Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis on sharp increase in cigarette taxation during the quarter.

As per the brokerage, ITC's revenue may grow by 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹17,999 crore the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda for the reporting could grow by 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹6,183 crore, while Ebitda margin is seen contracting by 36 bps Y-o-Y to 34.4 per cent. The adjusted PAT is pegged at ₹5,047 crore, up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y (down 5.9 per cent Q-o-Q).

ITC Q4 Results 2026 expectations by Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Sharekhan Most said that ITC is likely to see limited impact on margins in Q4 given the inventory, while higher crude oil prices, a weak rupee, increased insurance and shipping costs are likely to exert pressure on Q1FY27 margins.

For the quarter under preview, the brokerage said that it expects ITC to report net sales of ₹17,943 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. The operating margin could seen a contraction of 59 bps to 34.1 per cent, while adjusted PAT could come 3.5 per cent higher Y-o-Y to ₹5,047 crore.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 expectations by Elara Securities

According to Elara Securities expectations, ITC's revenue could remain flat on Y-o-Y basis (down 0.4 per cent) at ₹17,951.3 crore. On Q-o-Q basis, the revenue to seen rising by 4.1 per cent. Ebitda for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, is estimated to grow by 2 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,395 crore.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's adjusted net profit is pegged at ₹5,220 million, up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.6 per cent Q-o-Q.

ITC Q4 Results 2026 expectations by Axis Securities

Axis Securities expects ITC to report an overall 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, at ₹17,897 crore. Ebitda may grow by 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,163 crore, while Ebitda margin could contract by 74 bps to 34.4 per cent. PAT is seen flat at ₹4,897 crore.

The cigarettes segment may flattish volumes, following a steep ~45 per cent tax hike-significantly above historical levels. This is likely to prompt a shift from full price pass-through to calibrated pricing, aimed at protecting the legal franchise and limiting downtrading to illicit products.

Its FMCG business may grow at 10 per cent Y-o-Y and agri could report growth a growth of 12 per cent. The papers business is estimated to grow by 4 per cent on an annual basis.

The management's commentary on demand outlook on rural vs urban, competitive intensity, raw material trends, and agri business outlook will be keenly watched.