ITC sees 2.9% of equity change hands in single large trade; stock slumps 3%

ITC Ltd shares fell more than 3 per cent in Thursday’s trade following a large transaction, extending their decline for a third straight session.

According to Bloomberg data, 366.7 million shares, representing 2.93 per cent of the company’s equity, changed hands in a single large trade.

The buyers and sellers involved in the transaction were not immediately known. However, media reports said that GQG Partners was looking to reduce its stake in ITC.

In trade, ITC shares opened lower at ₹264 on the NSE and fell to a low of ₹257.20.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE ITC was the most traded stock by both value and volume. According to NSE data, more than 22 million shares changed hands, with trades worth ₹576.87 crore.

As of 10:35 AM, ITC shares were trading near the day's low, down 3 per cent at ₹257.45.

Use current weakness in ITC to accumulate: Analyst Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura, said that ITC stock has been under pressure following the sharp increase in tobacco taxation earlier this year, but at current levels the risk-reward is becoming increasingly favourable. The key monitorable from here is whether ITC can protect cigarette volumes while progressively rebuilding margins without triggering significant downtrading. ITC shares have underperformed the markets across most time frames. According to NSE data, ITC shares have corrected 29 per cent so far in 2026 and declined 36 per cent over the past year, compared with 14.1 per cent and 10.4 per cent fall, respectively, in the Nifty 50 index. Over three years, ITC stock has fallen 42 per cent, while the benchmark index has gained a little more than 14 per cent.

The performance of ITC’s non-cigarette businesses, he said, remains encouraging. FMCG-Others continues to deliver double-digit growth, while Paperboards & Packaging is seeing a meaningful improvement in profitability.

"The continued scaling of FMCG and the technology businesses strengthens the longer-term diversification story. At around ₹257, the stock has already undergone a significant correction and is trading at a valuation that provides a reasonable margin of safety, particularly when considering the value of the company's non-cigarette businesses and its strong cash generation/dividend profile," he said.

"We remain constructive on ITC and would use the current weakness to accumulate. The key triggers for a stronger re-rating would be evidence of stabilisation in cigarette volumes, recovery in cigarette margins, continued double-digit growth in FMCG-Others and sustained improvement in the profitability of the newer businesses," the analyst added. Citi upgrades ITC to 'Buy'

Citi expects ITC's cigarette Ebit to decline 23 per cent in FY27, given competition from other branded and illicit products. It should recover from FY28 as pricing action gains traction and profitability normalises. The brokerage noted that since the tax hike in February this year, ITC has implemented mitigating actions including calibrated price increases and portfolio interventions across key segments. As per estimates, 75 per cent of the tax increase has already been passed through price hikes, while new launches across should help retain consumers within its portfolio in the event of downtrading. ITC derives mores 40 per cent of its total revenue from cigarette business. Recently, global brokerage Citi raised the target price for ITC to ₹300 and also upgraded the rating to 'Buy' from 'Sell'. It said that the earnings downgrade cycle is largely over for ITC and that the risk-reward has improved at current valuations.

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