ITC jumps 3% as Citi upgrades rating, target. What prompted bullish view?

ITC share price: Shares of cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate : Shares of cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC gained nearly 3 per cent in Monday's intraday trade after global brokerage Citi not only raised the target price on the counter but also upgraded the rating. Today's rise made ITC one of the best-performing Sensex stocks even as the broader sentiment remained lacklustre.

Citi upgraded ITC stock to 'BUY' from 'SELL' despite near-term headwinds as it finds the risk-reward favourable. Its sharp price target of ₹300 signals a near 17 per cent upside from last close of ₹257.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE On BSE, the blue-chip stock hit the day's high of ₹264.25, gaining as much as 2.8 per cent in intraday deals. As of 12.32 PM, ITC share price was up 1.93 per cent at ₹261.95, while BSE barometer Sensex traded 0.11 per cent higher at 71,991. A combined 32.4 million shares of the company had changed hands so far.

Why Citi upgraded ITC

Analysts at Citi forecasted a near-term earnings pressure due to the sharp increase in cigarette taxation, but said that the sharp decline in the stock prices in "associated volume and profitability risks." Citi said that the earnings downgrade cycle is largely over, improving the risk-reward at current valuations.

ITC shares have lost 35 per cent in a year and remain 28 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, data available on BSE shows.

While it expects cigarette earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) to decline 23 per cent in FY27, given competition from other branded and illicit products, it should recover from FY28 as pricing action gains traction and profitability normalises.

"Since the tax hike, ITC has implemented mitigating actions including calibrated price increases and portfolio interventions across key segments. As per our estimates, c.75 per cent of the tax increase has already been passed through price hikes, while new launches across LSFT and Premium-DSFT should help retain consumers within ITC's portfolio in the event of downtrading," it noted.

Citi said that the mitigating measures are tracking better than initially expected. It raised the FY27-29E EPS estimate by 3-11 per cent, and values the cigarettes segment at 12x EPS (11x earlier) driven by faster-than-expected price hikes driving recovery in both revenue and margins.

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