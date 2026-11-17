ITC stock reclaims 200-DMA after a year; is it a rebound or fresh uptrend?
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking reckons that ITC stock is witnessing a rebound rather than a fresh uptrend as the chart structure remains weak on longer-term time-frames.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. ITC share price has rallied over 11 per cent in November thus far, and in the process the stock has conquered its long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA) after a gap of more than a year. The stock last traded above its 200-DMA on November 03, 2025. Despite the recent rebound, ITC still trades 23.5 per cent lower when compared to the December 2025 close of ₹386.50 on the NSE. The stock hit a low of ₹252.80 in October 2026, and since then has gained more than 17 per cent. Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies have maintained a 'Buy' rating on ITC with a base case target price of ₹350 per share. The brokerage believes that volume growth in the cigarette business as the company regains share from illicit trade and margin expansion in the new FMCG business, led by cost optimisation would be the key upside triggers. ALSO READ | ITC top mutual fund buy in October, ICICI Bank most sold, data shows In the base case scenario, the brokerage values ITC's cigarette business at 15x Dec-28e earnings, the new FMCG at 3.5x Dec-28e sales, and the agri and paperboard businesses at 15x Dec-28e EPS. It cautions that any sharp rise in taxation could act as a downside catalyst. Meanwhile, on the technical charts, ITC stock is seen holding above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹285 for the second straight trading day.
Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking reckons that the sharp pull in ITC is more a rebound rather than the start of a long-term uptrend. "ITC stock has witnessed significant buying interest in recent days, and moved back above its 200-DMA after a year, which is a positive sign. However, I would still call it rebound, and the chart structure on longer-term time-frames still remains weak," says Ajit Mishra. ALSO READ | 6 of 10 NSE stocks remain below their December 2025 closing levels Earlier this year, the stock tested its 100-month moving average, which now stands around ₹260 levels, shows the monthly chart. Mishra believes ITC can potentially rally to ₹315-320 levels in the current rally. As and when the stock reaches those levels, the chart structure would need to be revalidated. Till such time, the short-term trend is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹284-285 levels, adds Mishra.
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 11:09 AM IST