ITC Q4 fails to cheer Street; analysts cautious on cigarette volume growth

ITC share price target: Shares of ITC slipped 1 per cent in trade on Friday after the company reported its Shares of ITC slipped 1 per cent in trade on Friday after the company reported its March quarter (Q4FY26) results , with the numbers failing to cheer investor sentiment. The stock opened lower at ₹305.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched an intraday low of ₹303.30 in morning deals.

As of 9:45 AM, ITC shares were down 0.9 per cent at ₹305.10, with around 5.5 million shares traded on the exchange.

ITC, which is a constituent of the benchmark Nifty 50 index, has continued to underperform the broader markets over the past few years. The stock has fallen around 16 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Over the past year, ITC shares have corrected 29 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has slipped 3.5 per cent.

Read Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tops 23,700 ITC shares have remained under pressure over the past three years, falling 28 per cent even as the benchmark index gained nearly 30 per cent.

ITC Q4 result FY26

For the January to March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), ITC reported a consolidated profit of ₹5,469.74 crore . The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹19,807.88 crore (including one-time exceptional gain of ₹15,145.18 crore from the demerger of ITC Hotels) in the same quarter a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the Kolkata-headquartered company's Q4 PAT grew by 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

ITC's consolidated gross revenues in the reporting quarter stood at ₹23,821.48 crore, up 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sequentially, net revenue was down 11.1 per cent, while net profit from continuing operations increased 9 per cent.

For the entire fiscal year 2026, ITC’s gross revenue stood at ₹89,913.33 crore, up 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net profit grew by 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,018.15 crore.

During Q4FY26, ITC said that its revenue from the cigarettes segment increased to ₹11,951.72 crore in Q4, up 29.5 per cent from the year-ago period. The company noted that to mitigate the impact of the change in taxation structure for cigarettes, it is taking “staggered and agile” pricing actions.

ITC's non-cigarettes FMCG segment posted revenue of ₹6,352.41 crore in Q4FY26, up 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y. The paperboards, paper and packaging segment reported revenue of ₹2,228.61 crore in Q4FY26, up 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm said that its agri business performance was impacted by geopolitical disruptions as revenue fell by 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,166.65 crore.

Antique ITC: 'Buy' rating | Target ₹308

Antique Stock Broking has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on ITC after Q4 results, while highlighting that premiumisation remains a key growth driver. The brokerage has maintained a target price of ₹399 on the stock, implying an upside of nearly 30 per cent from Thursday's closing price of ₹308.

Analysts said that ITC delivered another resilient 4QFY26 performance in cigarettes with adjusted net sales of 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y. This markets the fourth consecutive quarter of healthy growth, while Ebit increased 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Analysts, however, cautioned that cigarette volumes may decline in the coming quarters following a steep increase in MRP on account of the unprecedented increase in excise duty. Analysts expect further price hikes could be announced in the coming quarters.

READ | Honasa Consumer surges 10% on strong Q4 results; JM Financial ups stock TP "We understand that pricing actions have been staggered, and more price hikes are expected in the near future," analysts said, adding that they estimate a 9.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent decline in cigarette volume and Ebit in FY27 at current prices.

Analysts said that ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG business continued to show strong momentum as the food business delivered healthy, broad-based growth across categories, with improved profitability. The agri business underperformed with both revenue and profitability declining, on account of order deferment and logistic challenges due to the West Asia conflict. The paper segment's revenue growth continued to be muted, however profitability improved on account of the imposition of MIP and lower input costs.

ITC currently trades at 19.3x/17.8x P/E on FY27/FY28 estimates. In light of the near-to-medium-term expected volume decline and pricing actions, the brokerage has reduced estimates for FY27/28 by 2 per cent each. It expects revenue to grow at CAGR of 5 per cent during FY26-28, led by market leadership in the cigarette business.

ICICI Securities on ITC: 'Add' rating | Target ₹350

ICICI Securities have maintained 'Add' rating on ITC after Q4 results, and raised the target price to ₹350 from ₹330, valuing the stock at ~19x P/E multiple on March 28E EPS.

Analysts noted that ITC reported better-than-expected cigarette volumes in Q4 despite concerns over the sharp tax hike announced in February 2026 and that profitability improved across key businesses as well. Analysts believe that market fears around a steep decline in cigarette volumes are “overstated”.

"We believe consensus cigarette volume decline assumptions for FY27 are overstated. The segment's Q4 performance indicates that the company's pricing and portfolio strategies could largely mitigate illicit trade risks," the brokerage said in its note post Q4 results.

ICICI Securities said ITC’s improving FMCG margins, recovery in the paper business and strong cash generation support its positive outlook on the stock. Also, the company's digital-first and organic portfolio recorded around 60 per cent Y-o-Y growth, with annual recurring revenue reaching ₹1,350 crore.

READ | Ixigo shares up 6% on Q4; JM Financial retains Buy, trims target; check why The brokerage expects ITC's revenue, Ebitda, and PAT to grow at CAGR of 8.2 per cent, 6.5 per cent, and 7.9 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28.

Elara Capital on ITC: 'Accumulate' rating | Target ₹335

Analysts at Elara Capital have reiterated 'Accumulate' rating on ITC for a target of ₹335.

The brokerage said that ITC’s cigarette business saw a significant change in taxes and hance, Q4 is not a true reflection of volume trends due to price hikes. It believes that Q1FY27 will provide a clearer picture on the impact of price hikes on volumes.

The FMCG business, the report said, remained a key growth driver for the company, with the revenue from the segment increasing 15 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4, led by strong demand across staples, biscuits, snacks, noodles, dairy, personal care and homecare categories. Ebit from the FMCG segment surged 51 per cent, while margins improved to 8.3 per cent.

The brokerage has valued the cigarettes business on 15x (unchanged) March 28E P/E and the FMCG business on 5.5x (unchanged) FY28E price/sales.

Analysts have slightly cut earnings estimates by 1.7 per cent, 1.3 per cent for FY27E/28E respectively.

ITC dividend 2026 record date

Meanwhile, the board of ITC has recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share of Re 1 face value. ITC said that the final dividend is subject to declaration by the members at the ensuing 115th AGM of the Company which has been convened for Thursday, 23rd July, 2026.

ITC has fixed Wednesday, 27th May, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members for final dividend. The final dividend will be paid between Friday, 24th July, 2026 and Wednesday, 29th July, 2026, the company said.