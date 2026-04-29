ITC stock extends gains to 3rd session, rises 4% on heavy volumes

ITC share price today: ITC Ltd shares extended gains for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by strong heavy volumes and a firm buying in the entire FMCG pack. As of 1:15 PM, the Nifty FMCG index was up nearly 2.2 per cent, with ITC emerging as the top gainer.

ITC shares made an intraday high of ₹317.50, up 4.2 per cent. At the time of writing this report, the counter was up 4 per cent to trade at ₹317 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). ITC was also among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, which climbed 1.2 per cent.

A total of 21 million shares of the cigarette maker's changed hands as against the previous trading session's total traded quantity of 13 million, according to NSE data.

On the BSE, ITC shares traded 3.2 per cent higher at ₹314 with spurt in volume by more than 1.6 times.

Today's rally lifted ITCs market cap by more than ₹16,000 crore to ₹3.97 trillion, up from yesterday's m-cap of ₹3.81 trillion, ACE Equity data showed. ITC stock performance

ITC, which earns over 40 per cent of its revenue from its cigarette business, has faced continued regulatory pressure since the start of 2026. Effective February 1, the government introduced a major tax overhaul, imposing 40 per cent GST along with specific excise duties on tobacco products. As a result, these developments increased the volatility in the counter and the stock has remained under pressure.

Notably, ITC has been among the weaker performers on the Street over the past few years. According to exchange data, the stock has declined 13 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 7 per cent fall in the Nifty over the same period. Over the past one year, ITC has corrected 26 per cent, while the benchmark index has remained largely flat.

On a longer horizon of two and three years, ITC stock has delivered negative returns of 24 per cent and 27 per cent, in contrast to the Nifty’s gains of 10 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, during the same periods. ITC stock: Analyst view

Deepak Jasani, an independent market expert, said that the FMCG pack is uptrend as it is witnessing a mean reversion kind of situation, because when other sectors have run up, the sector tends to see some catch-up after underperforming for a while. He said that the outlook for FMCG companies going forward remains muted due to adverse weather conditions, along with rising raw material and packaging costs.

On ITC, he said that the "stock is seen some buying activity following the sharp correction after the additional duty on cigarettes was introduced by the government."

"Whether this rally sustains or faces profit booking remains to be seen. It would be better to wait for the results before initiating any fresh long positions," said the analyst.

ITC stock: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that ITC remained mostly flat in the April series because there was strong call writing around the ₹310 level, which acted as a resistance. However, the May series has started on a stronger note, with the stock crossing above ₹310.