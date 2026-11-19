ITC share price movement

ITC’s share price hit a near six-month high of ₹300.30, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume.

The stock price of the diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has rallied 19 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹252.80 touched on October 28, 2026. It quoted at its highest level since May 26, 2026. ITC’s share price hit a 52-week high of ₹410.95 on November 24, 2026, the BSE data shows.

At 12:38 PM on Thursday, ITC traded 1 per cent higher at ₹300.20, as compared to a 0.64 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter saw huge trading volume with a combined 13.6 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Brokerages view on ITC, FMCG sector

ITC is a diversified consumption play with presence in businesses such as cigarettes, FMCG, Agri and Paperboard, Paper & Packaging (PPP) in India.

Consumer stocks have seen a pullback in valuations, and despite the recent rally from the bottom, valuations are at the five-year average in most cases, according to analysts at Jefferies. The brokerage firm finds the risk-reward favourable across names, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL) & ITC.

ALSO READ | ITC stock reclaims 200-DMA after a year; is it a rebound or fresh uptrend? September 2026 quarter (Q2) demand trends remained steady, with coverage volume growth at a multi-quarter high. Inflation-led price hikes further supported revenue growth but weighed on margins. The management commentary suggests pressures will persist in the near term, but most firms intend to take up product price hikes. Easing geopolitical concerns should, however, provide some relief beyond the near term. El Niño remains a key risk, given the potential impact on palm/agri inputs, and is an important monitorable, Jefferies said in its consumer staples sector report.

ITC in its Q2 earnings said that the operating environment continued to be characterised by heightened uncertainty amidst renewed geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions. Crude oil and crude-linked input prices remained elevated, while supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs persisted.

Global inflationary pressures intensified, driven by higher energy and food prices, alongside elevated sovereign bond yields and tighter financial conditions. In India, headline inflation moved up, driven by a broad-based increase across food, fuel and core components, the company said.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on ITC with a target price of ₹315 per share. ITC’s underperformance in cigarette business is covered up by strong performance by its non-cigarette businesses. Though cigarette sales volumes are expected to remain under pressure, calibrated pricing actions and portfolio intervention is limiting stress on volumes, the brokerage firm said.

“ITC’s diversified business portfolio, strong FMCG growth, improving paper segment performance and expansion in value-added products support its medium-term growth prospects,” analysts at Religare Broking said in its Q2 result update.

The non-cigarette businesses are expected to remain key growth drivers, supported by premiumisation, distribution expansion and new product launches. However, cigarette volume recovery remains uncertain amid higher taxation and rising illicit trade, while elevated input costs, geopolitical disruptions and uneven monsoons pose additional risks. Fresh food and digital-first portfolios provide emerging growth opportunities; the brokerage firm said and maintains its ‘BUY’ rating on ITC with a revised target price of ₹408. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.