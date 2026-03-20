ITC stock heads for worst FY return in 6 years; is this buy opportunity?

ITC stock: Shares of ITC Ltd have emerged as one of the biggest laggards among benchmark indices over the past year. According to ACE Equity data, the stock has significantly underperformed the markets in FY2026, declining 27 per cent so far, compared with a 4 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex. With this, ITC is on track to post its second financial year of negative returns in the past six years.

Data showed that ITC had previously delivered a negative return in FY2025, falling nearly 4.5 per cent. If ITC stock ends FY2026 in the red, it would mark the second consecutive year of losses and the weakest performance since FY2021.

Earlier, ITC had posted a negative return in FY2020, when the Kolkata-headquartered company’s stock declined sharply. However, the trend reversed thereafter, with the stock delivering consistent positive returns in the following years. In FY2020, ITC shares had skidded over 40 per cent.

In FY2021, ITC shares delivered a return of 27 per cent, followed by 15 per cent in FY2022. The strongest performance came in FY2023, when ITC shares surged 53 per cent. In FY2024, the stock settled 11 per cent higher, as per the data.

ITC stock performance It was in FY2025 when ITC shares crossed the ₹500 mark and hit a high of ₹528.50 (touched on September 27, 2024). At that time, the cigarette maker’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6.5 trillion, placing it among the top five most valuable companies in India. However, the stock later erased its gains and closed the fiscal year with a modest gain of around 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, ITC shares climbed 3 per cent to trade at ₹306.85 on Friday afternoon, with a market valuation of ₹3.8 trillion. ITC stock: Analysts remain upbeat

Despite the recent underperformance, analysts said that they remain upbeat on the company’s long-term outlook and continue to recommend buying the stock for the long term. They attribute the recent decline to regulatory headwinds, adding that the sharp correction has made valuations attractive, thus making a strong case for a potential recovery ahead.

According to G Chokkalingam, founder and MD of Equinomics Research, ITC has come under pressure due to multiple factors that coincided. These include a hike in cigarette duty, absence of a sharp uptick in profitability in other businesses, including the FMCG, a downcycle in the paper industry, and challenges in the IT sector.

“These factors together led to the stock’s severe underperformance. However, looking ahead, the outlook appears more positive for FY27. The company is steadily focusing on expanding its other businesses. It has also made acquisitions in recent times, which could drive growth,” he said.

On the cigarette business, which accounts for more than 40 per cent of the company’s revenue, he noted that volumes are likely to bounce back, aided by price inelasticity. The paper segment, especially packaging, offers strong opportunities, while the agri business is also performing well due to increasing digitalisation.

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), ITC’s cigarette business accounted for around 40 per cent of the company’s total revenue. The segment reported a 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in topline at ₹9,681.08 crore. The company’s total revenue from sales stood at ₹21,577.58 crore. ITC stock: Buy or sell? Chokkalingam said the recent sharp correction in ITC’s stock presents a buying opportunity and sees scope for further value unlocking, similar to its hotels business. “Given this, the recent sharp correction in the stock presents a buying opportunity. There is also scope for value unlocking, similar to what was done in the hotel business (ITC Hotels). Based on SOTP valuation, the fair value for ITC is around ₹377,” he added.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the overhaul in the tobacco tax regime has raised concerns over volume growth and margin compression for cigarette companies. However, ITC has recently implemented price hikes across its cigarette portfolio to protect margins, which could lead to some near-term volume pressure.