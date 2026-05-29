ITC stock nears 52-week low; slips 8% in 1 month, down 21% thus far in 2026

ITC share price

Share price of ITC continued to remain under pressure and slipped 1 per cent to ₹288.35 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the consumer goods major was quoting close to its 52-week low of ₹287 touched on March 30, 2026. It hit a 52-week high of ₹428.50 on June 10, 2025.

In the past one month, ITC has underperformed the market by falling 8 per cent, as compared to 2.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock declined 21 per cent, as against 11.3 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, ITC’s stock price turned ex-date for dividend of ₹8 per share.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,800; cement, oil & gas weigh At 02:10 PM; ITC was trading 1 per cent lower at ₹288.45 on the BSE, as against 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped 1.3 times with a combined 20.37 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Management outlook remains positive, brokerages upbeat

The company's management maintains a positive outlook, viewing the domestic macro environment as resilient, with projected real GDP growth of 6.9 per cent for FY27. While the taxation environment for the tobacco sector presents near-term challenges, ITC aims to maintain its market standing through an integrated seed-to-smoke value chain and a pipeline of premium offerings. Given the FMCG margin expansion, the recovery in the paper cycle, and view on FY27 cigarette volumes, analysts at ICICI Securities find the current valuations compelling.

ITC delivered steady performance in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), with better-than-expected implied cigarette volume growth of 4.5 per cent, navigating past a challenging phase of tax hike. While the market remains focused on the steep February 2026 cigarette tax hikes, the brokerage firm believes consensus cigarette volume decline assumptions for FY27 are overstated. The segment's Q4 performance indicates that the company's pricing and portfolio strategies could largely mitigate illicit trade risks.

ITC’s Cigarette business delivered strong performance until January 2026, supported by strategic portfolio and market interventions. Increase in GST rate from 28 per cent of transaction value to 40 per cent of retail sale price along with a steep hike in excise duties w.e.f February 1, 2026 upon phasing out of Compensation Cess, have resulted in an unprecedented increase in tax incidence on cigarettes. The extremely stringent regulations along with the discriminatory and steep taxation on cigarettes have had numerous negative, albeit unintended repercussions, ITC said in the Q4 results

The year ahead presents an extremely challenging operating environment in view of the unprecedented increase in taxation that will undoubtedly test the resilience and adaptability of legitimate players in the industry. The management, however, highlighted that the company continues to respond with agility and has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen its portfolio and sustain its market position.

ALSO READ: Larsen & Toubro gains 2%, stock up for sixth straight day; here's why Considering the recent tax hikes in the cigarette business along with inflationary pressures arising from geopolitical tensions, energy shocks, and supply-side disruptions, analysts at Axis Securities has revised its estimates for FY27/FY28 but remain positive on medium to long-term growth.

In the challenging environment, ITC’s strategy is to protect market share and curb illicit trade. Hence, staggered price hikes have been implemented. Further, ITC has also introduced premium variants in DSFT/LSFT to protect EBIT in case of consumer downtrading, which along with wide portfolio across price points should help navigate challenging environment, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

However, analysts’ Sales/EBITDA estimates remain largely unchanged and the brokerage firm maintains ADD with target price of ₹325 (19x FY28E). While valuations at 20x/18x for FY27/28E are below long term average; stock is likely to remain under pressure till clarity emerges on cigarette volume/EBIT impact, the brokerage firm said. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.