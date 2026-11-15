ITC top mutual fund buy in October, ICICI Bank most sold, data shows

ITC was followed by Jio Platforms, which made its market debut in October, at ₹ 7,711 crore followed by Zetwerk at ₹2,561 crore, HDFC Bank at ₹2,506 crore, and Persistent Systems at ₹2,455 crore, according to Prime Database data.

The buying came amid weakness in the broader market, with midcap and smallcap indices declining 3.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, in October -- indicating that fund managers continued to “accumulate” select stocks despite price declines in several market segments. Other prominent purchases were Max Healthcare, Mahindra & Mahindra, BSE, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Divi’s Laboratories.

On the sell side, private banks and information technology firms saw the pressure with ICICI Bank topping the list with net sales of ₹3,278 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank followed with ₹1,961 crore, Infosys with ₹1,888 crore, Life Insurance Corporation with ₹1,840 crore and HCLTech with ₹1,418 crore. Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Indian Hotels, Coforge and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance were among the other stocks which witnessed net selling.