ITDC zooms 34% in two days, stock hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

ITDC share price movement

Shares of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hit a 52-week high of ₹787.50, soaring 12 per cent amid heavy volume on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹714.05 touched on October 6, 2025. In the past two trading days, ITDC’s market price zoomed 34 per cent.

Check Here: Why Stock Market Down Today At 01:54 PM; ITDC quoted 10 per cent higher at ₹776, as compared to 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 18-fold with a combined 20.39 million equity shares or nearly 24 per cent of total equity of ITDC changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

ITDC overview

ITDC has been in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector for the last six decades, having witnessed a range of challenges from the post independence to the post-pandemic, remaining not just resilient but also anti-fragile.

ITDC is a significant contributor to the Tourism infrastructure in India which is ever expanding across India offering commercial opportunities for ITDC. Government’s vision to focus on Wed in India, Meet in India, Medical Value and Heal in India Tourism, Immersive Sound and Light Experiences, Music Concerts, Festival and Event based Economy, Recreational and Rejuvenative Tourism will unlock new avenues for ITDC to put its skills to new usage for new businesses. ITDC will continue to hold the key for infrastructure development, immersive experience, tech and data driven travel business opportunities, said the company in its annual report.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash: Sensex tanks 1,900 pts, Nifty tests 23,800; Trump says ceasefire over with Iran Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the Tata Group Company, held 7.87 per cent stake in ITDC during March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Hotel sector outlook

The financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was a volatile year marked by geopolitical shifts, extreme weather events, international trade limitations and airline disruptions. The volatility continues into the current financial year through the ongoing West Asia conflict with extended economic impact of rising fuel prices and broader retail inflation implications.

The travel and tourism sector's long-term outlook continues to be strong, driven by India maintaining its status as the fastest growing large economy, an undersupplied industry, rising disposable incomes and sustained development and expansion of the country’s travel infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank dips 2% amid reports of senior level exits; should you be worried? IHCL in its FY26 annual report said that the hospitality sector is expected to remain stable in FY27, supported by domestic leisure travel and MICE demand, with room rates likely to remain firm. According to ICRA, industry revenues are projected to grow by 7–9 per cent year-on-year in FY27, with occupancy and average room rate (ARR) continuing to improve. Near-term performance, however, may be affected by geopolitical developments in West Asia and related aviation disruptions, which could temporarily impact select international and corporate travel corridors while keeping fuel, logistics and utility costs elevated, the company said.

According to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities, while near-term pressure due to heightened geopolitical issues and lower discretionary spend poses an overhang on the sector, long-term tailwinds from domestic demand, Improving connectivity and infrastructure provide longer-term tailwinds. The brokerage say, the sector may see recovery and buoyant growth in H2FY27E driven by limited upcoming supply in medium term and strong demand. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.