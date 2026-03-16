ITI share price surges over 15% in volatile trade amid heavy volumes

Shares of state-run telecom product maker ITI Limited were ruling higher on the bourses in the week’s first trading session amid heavy demand from investors. The company's share price climbed as much as 15.18 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹279.10 per share on the NSE on Monday, March 16, 2026.

However, despite the gains, ITI shares are still more than 25 per cent shy of their 52-week high of ₹372.85 per share on the NSE, recorded last year on October 8, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The telecom product maker's shares, though they have partially trimmed gains, continue to see solid demand from investors on Monday. At 01:15 PM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹268.40 per share, reflecting a gain of 10.77 per cent from its previous close of ₹242.30 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was quoted at 23,129, down 22 points or 0.09 per cent.

The northward movement in the state-owned company's share price is aided by heavy trading volumes. So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 54.77 million equity shares of ITI, estimated to be worth ₹1,489.16 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE, according to data available on the exchanges. The company’s total market capitalisation rose to ₹25,703.73 crore on the NSE as of March 16.

From the year to date, ITI shares have nearly mirrored the performance of the benchmarks. The company’s share price has posted a decline of 12.66 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 11.55 per cent during the same period.

READ | Adani Power shares rise 5% after securing 1,600 MW MSEDCL supply contract The company's earnings per share (EPS) on a trailing twelve months (TTM) basis stood at -1.53 (standalone) and -2.10 (consolidated). The cash earnings per share (CEPS) stood at -0.83 (standalone) and -1.26 (consolidated). The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio was -179.31 (standalone) and -130.76 (consolidated). The return on equity (ROE) is -9.29 per cent, and the price-to-book (PB) ratio stood at 16.63, as per BSE data.

ITI Q3FY26 results highlights

The telecom product maker's revenue from operations, however, surged 299.73 per cent to ₹1,034.5 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹258.8 crore reported in the same quarter last year, driven by strong operational performance despite increased raw material expenses. At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss was reported at ₹10.6 crore in Q3FY26 as against a loss of ₹43.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.