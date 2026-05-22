Ixigo shares up 6% on Q4; JM Financial retains Buy, trims target; check why

Shares of Le Travenues Technology (ixigo) were trading higher after the AI-based travel platform announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 , and the full year FY26. Following the announcement, the company’s stock rose 5.86 per cent to ₹173.4 per share on the BSE during intra-day trade on Friday, May 22, 2026. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE ixigo Q4 results According to the company’s exchange filing, Gross Transaction Value (GTV) during the quarter under review grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,692.7 crore, while revenue from operations rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,228 crore. Adjusted Ebitda increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹120.9 crore, while cash flow from operations surged 60 per cent YoY to ₹195.7 crore. Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 9:50 AM on Friday, ixigo shares were trading at ₹171.05 apiece, up 4.43 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 356 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 75,540.

Flights emerged as ixigo’s largest business by GTV in Q4FY26, crossing ₹2,018 crore. For FY26, cash flow from operations rose to ₹195.7 crore from ₹122.2 crore in the previous year, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

READ | ITC Q4 fails to cheer Street; analysts cautious on cigarette volume growth “In FY26, we achieved 34 per cent revenue growth and 28 per cent adjusted Ebitda growth Y-o-Y. Q4 maintained our growth trajectory with market-share gains, despite the high base effect of Maha Kumbh last year and the current Middle East crisis. The next phase of our journey is all about reinventing our organisation as well as customer experience by putting AI at the core. ixigo NEXT is just a sneak peek of the agentic AI capabilities we’re working on,” said Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar in a joint statement.

JM Financial retains ‘Buy’; cuts target price

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial retained their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but cut the target price to ₹200 per share from ₹250 earlier.

The brokerage reduced its target price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple to 50x from 55x earlier following the consolidation of Trenes. It raised FY27E–FY28E consolidated revenue estimates by 1–5 per cent and increased adjusted Ebitda margin assumptions by 49–54 basis points, aided by the Trenes consolidation. However, JM Financial lowered adjusted EPS estimates by 11–12 per cent due to amortisation of AI-focused capital investments and a higher share of losses from Freshbus.

According to the brokerage, ixigo’s consolidated GTV growth moderated to 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 from 21.5 per cent in Q3FY26, impacted by a high base related to the Kumbh Mela and headwinds in air travel due to Middle East disruptions. Bus and flight segments, however, remained resilient, with GTV growth of 26.1 per cent and 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, while train GTV declined 5 per cent.