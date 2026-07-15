Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / J&K Bank soars 6% as lender to divest PNB MetLife stake; stock up 80% YTD

J&K Bank soars 6% as lender to divest PNB MetLife stake; stock up 80% YTD

J&K Bank has proposed to divest 10.25 million equity shares in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore.

jammu and kashmir bank, jammu bank, J&K bank

J&K Bank jumps 6% on announcement to sell 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank jumped over 6 per cent in intraday trading on Wednesday after the lender announced to sell a 0.5 per cent stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, for ₹120.1 crore.
 
As of 1:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹184.10, up 6.85 points or nearly 4 per cent versus its previous close of ₹177.25. As per NSE data, a total of 8.359 million shares of the company changed hands.
 
According to NSE data, in the current calendar year-to-date, the share price of the bank has soared over 80 per cent. The share hit its 52-week high of ₹201.75 on July 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 has lost 8 per cent year-to-date.
 
 
The bank, as per the exchange filing, proposed to divest 10.25 million equity shares in the life insurer at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore. The sale is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required approvals and completion of other formalities.
 
The board of directors had approved the proposed divestment in a meeting held on January 20, 2026, the bank said. Upon review, the competent authority determined on July 14, 2026, that the transaction qualified as a material event requiring disclosure.

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in narrow range, up 100 pts, Nifty above 24,050; SMIDs outperform

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold may hit $5k on easing geopolitical risks: Kaynat Chainwala, Kotak Sec

ICICI Pru Life jumps over 5%; Q1 profit rises 28%, margins improve

ICICI Pru Life shares jump 5% as Q1 profit rises 28%, margins improve

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Hind Rectifiers zooms 19%, hits new high

divestment

Cashing in! Govt divestment hits 4-year high amid war-led fiscal pressure

 
Post-completion, the transaction will see Jammu and Kashmir Bank's holding in PNB MetLife decline to 2.534 per cent from 3.034 per cent. The bank said the sale would not result in a change in control of PNB MetLife and was not a related-party transaction. 
J&K Bank stock: Technical view 
 
Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that J&K Bank has been in a steady uptrend and recently scaled a fresh record high of ₹201.75 before witnessing some profit booking, with the stock currently trading around ₹182.18. On the technical front, the stock briefly crossed its 2014 peak of ₹195 but failed to sustain above it, signalling strong resistance at higher levels.
  "A decisive close above ₹195 would confirm a fresh breakout and could reinforce the next leg of the rally towards ₹240 and higher. However, failure to reclaim this level may trigger further consolidation or a bout of profit booking in the near term. Overall, ₹195 remains the key make-or-break level that will determine the stock's next directional move,"  he said. 
 

More From This Section

Waaree Energies | Image: LinkedIn

UBS downgrades Waaree to 'Neutral', cuts target by 30%: 3 reasons why

Nuvoco Vistas'

Cement sector stocks log solid gains; Nuvoco Vistas up 26% in 2 days

Technical analyst, Muthuselvaraj of Sharekhan recommends 'Buy' rating on Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm and Lodha Developers.

Kalyan Jewellers, Paytm, Lodha among buzzing stocks in July; how to trade?

real estate developers, Realty sector

FY27 real estate pre-sales on track; Prestige, Lodha, ABREL top bets: Ambit

IndusInd Bank share price

Bank, Financial shares shine; Shriram Fin, IndusInd, Union Bk jump up to 3%

Topics : Markets Jammu & Kashmir Bank PNB MetLife Insurance PNB MetLife buzzing stock stock market trading stock market bets Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETech Mahindra Q1 Results PreviewStocks to Watch TodayUS India TariffNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayKusumgar IPO ListingSchengen ShuffleTechnology NewsPersonal Finance