J&K Bank soars 6% as lender to divest PNB MetLife stake; stock up 80% YTD
J&K Bank has proposed to divest 10.25 million equity shares in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore.
Akshat Ayush New Delhi
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Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank jumped over 6 per cent in intraday trading on Wednesday after the lender announced to sell a 0.5 per cent stake in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC, for ₹120.1 crore.
As of 1:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹184.10, up 6.85 points or nearly 4 per cent versus its previous close of ₹177.25. As per NSE data, a total of 8.359 million shares of the company changed hands.
According to NSE data, in the current calendar year-to-date, the share price of the bank has soared over 80 per cent. The share hit its 52-week high of ₹201.75 on July 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty50 has lost 8 per cent year-to-date.
The bank, as per the exchange filing, proposed to divest 10.25 million equity shares in the life insurer at ₹117.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹120.1 crore. The sale is subject to the execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required approvals and completion of other formalities.
The board of directors had approved the proposed divestment in a meeting held on January 20, 2026, the bank said. Upon review, the competent authority determined on July 14, 2026, that the transaction qualified as a material event requiring disclosure.
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Post-completion, the transaction will see Jammu and Kashmir Bank's holding in PNB MetLife decline to 2.534 per cent from 3.034 per cent. The bank said the sale would not result in a change in control of PNB MetLife and was not a related-party transaction.
J&K Bank stock: Technical view
Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that J&K Bank has been in a steady uptrend and recently scaled a fresh record high of ₹201.75 before witnessing some profit booking, with the stock currently trading around ₹182.18. On the technical front, the stock briefly crossed its 2014 peak of ₹195 but failed to sustain above it, signalling strong resistance at higher levels."A decisive close above ₹195 would confirm a fresh breakout and could reinforce the next leg of the rally towards ₹240 and higher. However, failure to reclaim this level may trigger further consolidation or a bout of profit booking in the near term. Overall, ₹195 remains the key make-or-break level that will determine the stock's next directional move," he said.
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Topics : Markets Jammu & Kashmir Bank PNB MetLife Insurance PNB MetLife buzzing stock stock market trading stock market bets Divestment
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:11 PM IST