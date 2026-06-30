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Home / Markets / News / Jagsonpal Pharma rallies 14% on acquisition update; time to book profit?

Jagsonpal Pharma rallies 14% on acquisition update; time to book profit?

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 85 per cent equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare

Jagsonpal Pharma

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Share Price today: Shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals were in high demand during Tuesday's trading session, rising as much as 13.79 per cent to ₹263.15 apiece in early trade after the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 85 per cent equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products to hospitals. 
"The proposed acquisition marks Jagsonpal's strategic entry into the hospital segment and is aligned with the company's long-term vision of strengthening its presence in India's growing healthcare ecosystem," said the company in an exchange filing.  
 
The total consideration for the 85 per cent stake is ₹20.8 crore. The acquisition, the company said, will be funded through Jagsonpal's internal accruals. The existing directors of Aequitas will retain a 15 per cent stake and continue to be associated with the business. 
Commenting on the acquisition, Manish Gupta, managing director of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, said, "The proposed acquisition of Aequitas represents an important strategic milestone for Jagsonpal. It provides us with a ready platform for a meaningful presence in the hospital segment, which now contributes 10 per cent of pharma industry sales and is growing faster. We strongly believe that Jagsonpal's portfolio of established brands will greatly benefit from Aequitas' strong institutional relationships, delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."  READ | Power sector: Antique picks NTPC, Adani Power, ACME Solar; here's why

Should you book profit?

Although the stock pared some of its early gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 10:11 AM, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at ₹262.50 apiece, up 13.51 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex stood at 76,608.94, down 119 points, or 0.16 per cent.   The sharp rally, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, said, reflects the market's positive reaction to Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of an 85 per cent stake in Aequitas Healthcare. Technically, the stock has broken above its recent resistance with strong volumes, indicating improved momentum. However, after a 13 per cent single-day surge, some short-term profit booking cannot be ruled out, he added. 

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"For traders, it may be prudent to book partial profits and trail stop-losses to protect gains. Long-term investors can continue holding or consider accumulating on dips rather than chasing the current rally. The acquisition has the potential to strengthen Jagsonpal's product portfolio and growth prospects, but investors should also monitor how smoothly the integration progresses and whether the expected synergies translate into improved financial performance over the coming quarters," said Singh. 
Meanwhile, Nilesh Jain, vice president and head of technical and derivative research at Centrum Finverse, also advised investors holding the stock to book partial profits at the current levels while continuing to ride the rally. He expects the stock to move towards the ₹272-280 range. 
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  (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)
 

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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