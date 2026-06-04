Jain Irrigation zooms 13% on commissioning biochar reactor in Jalgaon

Jain Irrigation Systems shares zoomed 13.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹33.09 per share. The stock was in demand after the company commissioned a 20,000 tonne/annum high-tech industrial-scale biochar facility along with its partners in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

However, at 9:58 AM, Jain Irrigation’s share price pared some gains and was up 10.46 per cent at ₹32.21 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 74,458.97.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) has commissioned an approximately 20,000 tonne per annum industrial-scale biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, in partnership with global experts in the field — advancing climate-smart agriculture, circular manufacturing, and engineered carbon removal at commercial scale.

With a processing capacity of over 50 metric tonnes of agricultural and fruit processing residue per day, the Jalgaon plant is among the world's largest single-unit biochar reactors, placing India at the forefront of the global biochar and carbon removal movement. The Jalgaon facility is the first of multiple planned biochar reactors, with additional units already under development.

What is biochar?

Biochar is a stable, carbon-rich material produced through pyrolysis — a process where agricultural crop residue is heated in a low-oxygen environment. Unlike open burning of crop residue, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, converting residue into biochar stores carbon in a durable form for hundreds of years while simultaneously improving soil health. It is widely regarded as one of the most credible and durable forms of carbon dioxide removal (CDR).

Farm-to-soil circular economy

The project creates a farm-to-soil circular economy — crop residues once treated as waste are converted into premium biochar and returned to farmers' fields to improve soil fertility, enhance water retention, and strengthen climate-resilient agriculture. By creating value from agricultural residue, the project opens new income streams for farmers, reduces dependence on synthetic inputs, and advances a regenerative model where productivity, profitability, and sustainability reinforce each other.

JISL's existing infrastructure across micro-irrigation, planting material, agri-food processing, and solar systems — along with its deep distribution network reaching millions of farmers — creates a ready-built channel to return biochar directly to farms at scale. The company said no other biochar producer in India has this last-mile advantage.

India's crop residue challenge

India generates over 500 million tonnes of crop residue annually, much of which is openly burned. The JISL facility transforms this challenge into a multi-layered economic opportunity — improving long-term farm economics and soil productivity, creating rural employment across biomass collection, processing, and distribution, supporting India's National Action Plan on Climate Change, and enabling farmers to participate directly in the global carbon economy.

The JISL biochar project delivers durable, measurable, and verifiable carbon dioxide removal credits supporting permanent carbon sequestration for hundreds of years, reducing stubble burning, enriching soil carbon, and improving water-use efficiency.