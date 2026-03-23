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Home / Markets / News / Jaiprakash Power tanks 10% as Vedanta challenges Adani's JAL bid

Jaiprakash Power tanks 10% as Vedanta challenges Adani's JAL bid

The selling on the counter came after Vedanta Group has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging the NCLT's approval to Adani Group's bid for acquiring JAL

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares tanked 10 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹14.72 per share. At 10:58 AM, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' share price was trading 9.11 per cent lower at ₹14.87 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2.45 per cent at 72,706.4. Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Associates shares were suspended due to procedural reasons.
 
The selling on the counter came after Vedanta Group has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging the NCLT's approval to Adani Group's bid for acquiring Jaiprakash Associates Ltd for ₹14,535 crore.
 
According to Balaji Rao Mudili, research analyst, Bonanza, the resolution plan would grant Adani access to JAL’s major assets, including the 24 per cent stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
 
 
The Vedanta Group, led by Anil Agarwal, has moved the NCLAT to challenge the insolvency outcome of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The appeal follows the NCLT Allahabad bench's oral order on March 17, 2026, which approved a ₹14,535 crore takeover bid by Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises Ltd.
 
The matter is scheduled for a hearing this Monday before an NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Barun Mitra.

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In November last year, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) selected Adani Enterprises as the winning bidder after it surpassed offers from both Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat. Adani’s resolution plan secured a dominant 89 per cent of the creditors' votes, while Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and the Vedanta Group trailed behind.
  Jaiprakash Associates was admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in June 2024 following a massive default on loans totaling ₹57,185 crore. Despite its financial distress, the company holds a portfolio of premium assets across diverse sectors, including:
 
  • Real Estate: Major townships such as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida and parts of Wishtown in Noida.
  • Infrastructure: The Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.
  • Other Interests: Significant holdings in cement manufacturing, power, hospitality, and engineering and construction.
The legal challenge by Vedanta adds a new layer of uncertainty to the resolution of one of India's largest insolvency cases.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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Topics : Jaiprakash Associates Jaiprakash Power Ventures Vedanta Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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