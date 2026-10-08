Jane Street to SAT: Sebi changed goalposts, seeks order logs

High-frequency trading firm Jane Street told the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday that it was seeking order logs from the market regulator containing details of counterparties, timestamps, prices and quantities, which it said were “relevant” to its defence.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in response, argued that it had already provided the information it had relied upon at this stage. Sebi said counterparty information had been redacted as it was irrelevant, given that there was no allegation of collusion with counterparties. Its counsel added that the matter remained at the investigative stage.

The oral hearings in the matter concluded on Thursday, with written submissions due next week. The tribunal may take up the matter again on October 21.

Jane Street’s counsel said Sebi had never clarified what constituted “large” positions after the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) caution notice of February 2025, even though an internal interdepartmental report of Sebi had referred to a notional delta limit of around ₹500 crore. Jane Street had stopped trading for a few weeks following the notice but resumed after receiving no clarification, he said.

Counsel also said the concept of “extended marking the close”, a term used for a manipulative trading strategy, appeared in a report prepared after Sebi’s preliminary internal report and was also referred to in the ex-parte order.

“I will show you some file notings in correspondence with NSE which asks NSE to rework their figures based on this. That is why the NSE correspondence (is sought),” Jane Street’s counsel told the tribunal.

He further argued that an analysis of the metadata of electronic documents showed that this portion had been prepared on July 23, 2025 — after the ex-parte order was issued on July 3, 2025.

Jane Street also submitted that Sebi could not “pick and choose” the time periods for determining “extended marking the close”.

“You can’t reset the goalposts, post facto,” its counsel argued.

The trading firm also sought details of a complaint made by a UAE-based hedge fund manager.

Responding to the demand for documents, Sebi’s counsel termed it a “fishing” inquiry that would never end.

Sebi said it had not relied on the order logs and had shared them only because Jane Street had sought them.

The regulator argued that the proceedings remained at the investigative stage and that principles of natural justice did not require disclosure of every document the trading firm claimed was relevant. Its counsel told the tribunal that, at this stage, Sebi was required to provide only the material on which it had relied.

The case stems from Sebi’s interim order in July 2025, in which the regulator accused US-based trading firm Jane Street and its group entities of manipulating the Bank Nifty index through a two-part trading strategy and alleged unlawful gains of about ₹4,843 crore.

Sebi temporarily barred the entities from trading in India, a restriction that was lifted after Jane Street deposited the amount in an escrow account.

A few editorial points to watch: “He added” in the second paragraph should be attributed to Sebi’s counsel, not Sebi itself; “oral hearings concluded” and “may take up” are clearer than suggesting a definite next hearing; and “timestamps” is preferable to “time stamps” for consistency.