Jane Street should explain trading strategies, Sebi tells SAT in hearing

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday that Jane Street has already been given sufficient material to respond to the regulator’s allegations and should explain its trading conduct and strategies instead of seeking more documents.

If the trading firm can satisfy Sebi that it did not manipulate the market, the interim order could “probably be vacated”, the regulator’s counsel said.

“If they can satisfy us” that they had not manipulated the market, “then the order will probably be vacated”, Sebi’s counsel said, arguing that Jane Street had so far not given a clear explanation of how it conducted its trades.

The counsel said Sebi had provided not only the material referred to in its interim order but also more than 10 GB of data.

Sebi’s counsel said the dispute was being shifted from Jane Street’s trading conduct to the regulator’s investigation process. The burden, he argued, was on the appellants to explain their mode, manner and reasons for the trades and their trading strategies, rather than question why Sebi investigated them.

A day earlier, the counsel for Jane Street entities denied the allegations of manipulation before SAT, arguing that the stocks in the Nifty Bank index moved in opposite directions to their trading positions in certain instances, indicating that their trades did not involve any manipulation.

According to Sebi, the interim order alleges that the entities in Singapore and India adopted two different, manipulative strategies on expiry days.

Sebi also argued that the proceedings remained at the investigation stage and that there was no requirement to provide every document in its possession beyond those referred to and relied upon at this stage.

The counsel for Sebi also argued that the appeal seeking more information was delaying the completion of the investigation.

The case stems from Sebi’s July 3 interim order, in which the regulator accused US-based trading firm Jane Street and its group entities of manipulating the Bank Nifty index through a two-part trading strategy and alleged unlawful gains of about ₹4,843 crore.

Sebi temporarily barred the entities from trading in India, a restriction that was lifted on July 18 after Jane Street deposited the amount in an escrow account.

Jane Street has denied the allegations, saying its trades constituted conventional index arbitrage, and subsequently approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal seeking access to additional documents, including Sebi’s Integrated Surveillance Department report and correspondence between Sebi and NSE.