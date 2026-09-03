Janmashtami 2026: Is the stock market, NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow?

Stock market, NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow: Despite the Janmashtami holiday, the Indian stock market will remain open on Friday, September 4. Janmashtami is not listed as a trading holiday in the BSE and NSE’s 2026 holiday calendar for the equity and equity derivatives segments.

As a result, trading in stocks and equity derivatives will take place on both the NSE and BSE during regular market hours. The existing trading schedule will remain unchanged, allowing investors to buy and sell stocks and derivatives as usual.

Stock Market Holidays 2026

The 2026 stock market holiday calendar lists several trading holidays in the remaining months of the year. In September, the next scheduled trading holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026.

The remaining market holidays are Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Apart from these scheduled holidays and regular weekend closures, the NSE and BSE will operate as usual on trading days.

About Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Devotees mark the occasion with fasting, prayers, devotional songs and temple celebrations. Many also observe rituals around midnight, traditionally believed to be the time of Lord Krishna’s birth.