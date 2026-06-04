JBM Auto received an additional boost after the company reported a 49 per cent share of electric bus registrations in May 2026 — the highest in the industry — with 157 units registered during the month, according to Vahan portal data. The milestone is further reinforced by the recent integration of Telangana's registration data into the Vahan portal from May 2026, providing a more complete picture of national electric bus adoption.

"Our growth reflects a clear focus on decarbonising public transport while aligning with global benchmarks in sustainable mobility. We are building solutions that combine innovation, efficiency, and user-centric design — aimed at making everyday mobility smarter, safer, and more accessible," said Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JBM Auto.

Technical view

"JBM Auto has witnessed a strong breakout above the ₹680–690 resistance zone on the back of robust volumes, indicating renewed buying interest and a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading well above its key 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, reflecting strong medium-term momentum. RSI has surged above 65, highlighting improving strength without yet entering extreme overbought territory," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: The breakout from a consolidation phase suggests the potential for further upside toward ₹740–760 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at ₹680, followed by ₹640. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone, the overall bias remains positive with a buy-ondips approach favoured. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.