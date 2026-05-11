Jewellery stocks: Senco, Kalyan, Titan, Sky Gold slip up to 12%; here's why

Jewellery companies shares today

Shares of jewellery companies were under pressure falling up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on concerns of slowdown in demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to avoid buying gold for weddings for the next one year.

Despite today’s decline, in the past six months, the stock prices of these jewellery companies have outperformed the market by surging up to 39 per cent. The benchmark index was down 9 per cent during the same period.

Why are jewellery stocks under pressure?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to citizens to collectively adopt some resolutions to help the country cut down on its energy consumption to save foreign exchange, which India faces amid global economic disruptions, supply-chain challenges, and rising prices caused by international conflicts.

He urged middle class Indians to cut down on foreign vacations and opt to travel within India, pick Indian instead of foreign destinations for weddings, abjure from purchasing gold and gold jewellery for the next one year, return to some of the changes that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as working from home and holding virtual meetings, whenever possible, the Business Standard reported.

Meanwhile, the country's gold imports rose 24 per cent to hit an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26 on account of high prices of the precious metal, PTI reported quoting Commerce Ministry data.

The rise in imports of these precious metals has pushed the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) to $333.2 billion during 2025-26, the data showed.

India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China. The imports mainly take care of the demand by the jewellery industry. The imports have implications for India's current account deficit (CAD).

Titan Q4 results

Meanwhile, Titan Company said in the March 2026 quarter reported that its jewellery portfolio grew by 50 per cent to ₹18,195 crore (excl. Bullion and Digi-gold sales), reflecting sustained consumer confidence despite an elevated gold price environment.

The International Jewellery business (with the addition of Damas Jewellery), clocked double-digit retail growths across GCC and North America, despite multiple disruptions due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East region, the company said.

The management highlighted that consumers are preponing the gold purchases in anticipation of higher gold prices hence we believe buyer growth is expected to sustain in the mid to high single digit growth ahead. Further, the management highlighted that Q1FY27 and Q2FY27 are expected to continue benefitting from gold prices in terms of revenue while H2 guidance is will be monitored, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Overall, the management guided for 15-20 per cent revenue CAGR over the next 3 years. On margin front, it believes flat gold prices will help sustain margins while any further rise in gold prices will add some pressure to the margins. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.