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Home / Markets / News / Jewellery stocks: Thangamayil, Sky Gold rally up to 8%, register new highs

Jewellery stocks: Thangamayil, Sky Gold rally up to 8%, register new highs

In the past 10 trading days, Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold and Diamonds soared 29 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

jewellery, Gold

Photo:PTI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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Thangamayil Jewellery, Sky Gold shares price

Shares of jewellery companies Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold rallied up to 8 per cent, extending their past two-week upward movement on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. 
Sky Gold and Diamonds stock surged 8 per cent to hit an all-time high of ₹567.10 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The stock price of Thangamayil Jewellery hit a new high of ₹4,549, surging 6 per cent in intra-trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 74,529 at 12:56 PM. 
Thangamayil Jewellery surpassed its earlier peak of ₹4,388.85 touched on April 15, 2026. Sky Gold surpassed its previous high of ₹549 touched on May 8, 2026. 
 
In the past 10 trading days, the market price of Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold soared 29 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What’s driving Thangamayil Jewellery and Sky Gold’s stock prices?

Sky Gold and Diamonds is one of India’s fastest-growing B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery. 

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Despite elevated gold prices and a dynamic operating environment, underlying demand trends remain resilient, supported by changing consumer preferences and the continued relevance of gold as both an aspirational and long-term value asset. Sky Gold’s management said the company’s early focus on the organised shift in jewellery manufacturing and retail, along with positioning in lightweight jewellery, continues to strengthen the company’s market standing. 
The company’s management remains confident of sustaining healthy growth momentum while progressing toward its FY30 profitability aspirations, of ₹945 crore. With strong customer relationships and continued focus on creativity, technology and manufacturing excellence, the management remains confident about the long-term opportunity ahead. 
Meanwhile, India Ratings upgraded Sky Gold’s credit rating to IND A/Stable / IND A1, supported by improving profitability, liquidity and through strong execution capabilities. The agency expects the margins to further expand through increased diamond sales and sale under the advance gold model which will support the gross margins FY27 onwards. 
Despite price apprehensions, domestic jewellers are confident about demand outlook, considering the strong pipeline of store additions over the next 12-15 months that will aid ramp-up of Sky Gold’s existing capacities. This reinstates long-term-demand potential for the sector. While challenges such as higher old-gold exchange volumes and declines in volumes persist, the long-term structural growth fundamentals remain strong as jewellers continue to expand, adding stores, while adopting strategies to navigate price fluctuations and optimise inventory, the rating agency said.  READ | NBCC, Sagility among 3 smallcaps that can rally up to 15%: Bajaj Broking 
Meanwhile, Thangamayil Jewellery’s Same Store Sales (SSS) growth for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 was at 38.18 per cent as against 18.10 per cent for the previous year. 
Better stock turnaround, improved realisation on sales, better liquidity management and incremental contribution from non-gold product mix etc., resulted in a steep increase in profit before tax (PBT) in FY25-26.

Impact on import duty increase

Honorable Prime Minister, in recent days made an appeal to general public to defer purchase of gold jewellery in order to reduce current account deficit (forex). Followed by his assertion, Government of India on May 13, 2026 by notification increased the import duty with immediate effect for gold & silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. This may have an impact on the demand for gold & silver jewellery in coming months in an already sagging demand scenario. However, customers slowly shifted to exchange of gold for new jewellery purchases in the past several months, Thangamayil Jewellery said. 
From a historic average of around 25 per cent currently, the exchange gold sales ranges from 50 per cent to 60 per cent of current sales. The management said they have to wait and see the public reaction to these directives initiated by Government of India. The steep rise in import duty by 150 per cent in gold and silver on actual realization on existing inventory may result in "inventory gains" to the company around ₹60 crore at current market prices prevailing for gold & silver products.
   

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Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Jewellery shares Gold Diamond industry Thangamayil Jewellery

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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