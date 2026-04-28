Jindal Saw shares traded 8.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹224.55 per share. However, at 10:40 AM, Jindal Saw’s share price recovered some losses and was trading 2.73 per cent lower at ₹238.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 77,342.24. The selling on the counter came after the company posted Q4FY26 results

In Q4, Jindal Saw reported a 52.1 per cent decline in net profit at ₹139.43 crore , as compared to ₹291.28 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹4,633.48, as compared to ₹5,046.6 crore, down 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹504.2 crore, as against ₹757.1 crore Y-o-Y.

READ | Piramal Finance jumps 7%, hits all-time high on posting Q4; PAT up 390% YoY For Q4FY26, the company reported an order book of $1,317 million for iron & steel pipes and pellets. Iron & steel pipes account for $1,293 million and pellets for $24 million

In its filing, the company noted that as a large portion of our exports is directed to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the conflict that began in February 2026 has created serious logistical constraints, resulting in a notable decline in export sales. The Force Majeure clause was also invoked by both contracting parties. The company’s operations in Abu Dhabi have also been affected due to the closure of key maritime routes across the MENA region, leading to supply chain disruptions and operational constraints.

Jindal Saw has a business model that is well diversified in terms of strategic locations, markets, products, industries, and customers. The business model is designed to create a hedge against simultaneous risks and adverse macros, which allows it to operate and perform in difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances. The company’s domestic and export markets are well balanced, and its business profile includes the manufacturing of iron & steel pipes and pellets.

Its offerings include the widest product range of pipes and tubes, like Welded Pipes Above 16" Diameter, Rust-free Iron Pipes, Non-welded pipes for industrial purposes, Welded and Non-welded Pipes of different Stainless-Steel grades across the globe. The Company also has all varieties of anti-corrosion and protective coating facilities along with the necessary ancillaries like fittings, bends, flanges, etc. to make it a total pipe solution provider in the world. The company also produces and sells Pellets.