Jio Financial share price zooms 6% after robust Q1 show: Time to buy?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group stock Jio Financial Services surged 6 per cent on Friday, July 17, following a robust quarterly performance for the three-month period ended June.

Jio Financial share price opened at ₹247.50 as against the last closing price of ₹235.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon jumped to the day's peak of ₹249.95 apiece, up 6 per cent. Yet, the stock remains 16.44 per cent lower for the year so far — set for its worst annual performance since listing in 2023, shows data. It has also underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has lost 7 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

As of 9.50 AM, the stock was up 4.35 per cent at ₹246 compared with a 0.68 per cent rise in the 50-pack Nifty.

Jio Financial Q1 Results

The upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted its June quarter (Q1) performance for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) after market hours on Thursday, wherein it reported a massive 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit.

The consolidated profit for the quarter ended June stood at ₹830 crore compared with ₹325 crore in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of steady execution across businesses.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)