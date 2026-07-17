Jio Financial share price zooms 6% after robust Q1 show: Time to buy?
Jio Financial share price opened at Rs 247.50 as against the last closing price of Rs 235.65 on the National Stock Exchange and soon jumped to the day's peak of Rs 249.95 apiece, up 6 per cent.
Saloni Goel
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Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group stock Jio Financial Services surged 6 per cent on Friday, July 17, following a robust quarterly performance for the three-month period ended June.
Jio Financial share price opened at ₹247.50 as against the last closing price of ₹235.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon jumped to the day's peak of ₹249.95 apiece, up 6 per cent. Yet, the stock remains 16.44 per cent lower for the year so far — set for its worst annual performance since listing in 2023, shows data. It has also underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index that has lost 7 per cent on a year-to-date basis.
As of 9.50 AM, the stock was up 4.35 per cent at ₹246 compared with a 0.68 per cent rise in the 50-pack Nifty.
Jio Financial Q1 Results
The upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted its June quarter (Q1) performance for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) after market hours on Thursday, wherein it reported a massive 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit.
The consolidated profit for the quarter ended June stood at ₹830 crore compared with ₹325 crore in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of steady execution across businesses.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
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Topics : Jio Financial Services Reliance Group Q1 results Nifty 50 Indian stock market Markets Buzzing stocks
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:42 AM IST