Jio Financial shares drop 2.5% as Q2 PAT halves; MOFSL cuts FY27 estimates

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), Jio Financial Services, declined nearly 2.5 per cent in Friday's trading session even as the company posted a massive decline of 51 per cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) of the financial year.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said healthy execution continued to drive growth, but higher provisions prompted earnings estimates cut for FY27.

Jio Financial Q2 show

According to the company's statement, its profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter under review fell 51 per cent YoY to ₹340 crore from ₹695 crore in the same period a year ago. It missed MOFSL's estimates by 27 per cent.

Meanwhile, the net interest income (NII) was higher by 165 per cent YoY to ₹680 crore in Q2 FY27. Other income declined 28 per cent YoY to ₹440 crore, which included investment income of ₹160 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts | Stocks to watch The share of loss of JV & Associates stood at ~₹43.9 crore versus a loss of ~₹19.1 crore in Q2 FY26. There is now full consolidation of Reliance Services and Holdings (RSHL) as a 100 per cent step-down subsidiary, w.e.f. 30th Apr’26, earlier accounted for under Share of Associates and Joint Ventures.

MOFSL on Jio Financial

Q2 FY27 marked another quarter of strong operational performance for JFSL, reflecting the compounding momentum across its full-stack financial services ecosystem, said MOFSL.

Growth remained broad-based, driven by disciplined loan book expansion at Jio Credit, rapid scaling of asset management offerings under the BlackRock JVs, and steady growth in payments, it noted.

However, it cut the FY27 EPS estimate by ~6.6 per cent to account for higher provisions, while raising the FY28 EPS estimate to reflect improved NII. The stock trades at 0.9x FY27E P/BV. MOFSL said it models a consolidated PAT CAGR of 54% over FY26-FY28 and reiterated the BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹300.

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