Jio IPO, AI push to aid RIL's next growth leg: S Meena, Swastika Investmart

The Reliance Industries' 49th AGM, led by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, highlighted strong FY26 performance amid global challenges, a major Jio IPO milestone, aggressive pushes into AI, satellite broadband, retail/FMCG, and new energy, along with confidence in doubling (or more) Ebitda over the next five years. Strong financial performance and value creation focus Record FY26 results: High revenue, Ebitda, and net profit (specific figures around ₹11.76 trillion gross revenue mentioned in reports). Retail and Digital businesses now contribute nearly half of Ebitda and are the primary growth drivers. Largest contributor to the national exchequer (₹2.16 trillion in FY26). Massive capex: ₹1.44 trillion in FY26; cumulative ₹6.48 trillion over five years.

Ambani expressed strong confidence in more than doubling consolidated Ebitda in the next five years, positioning Reliance as a top wealth creator in India's "Amrut Kaal."

Jio IPO – Major value unlocking event

Jio Platforms' Board approved the DRHP, with the filing submitted to Sebi on the day of the AGM.

Expected to be one of India's largest IPOs (fresh issue; valuation expectations in the ₹10–12 trillion range, according to analyst commentary).

Jio has more than 524 million subscribers, strong 5G growth (268 million+), and JioAirFiber serving 13 million homes.

Seen as a key value unlock for RIL shareholders while offering a major investment opportunity.

Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani are leading the process.

AI and Tech push (Reliance Intelligence)

Significant focus on building India's sovereign AI infrastructure (e.g., a 120 MW NVIDIA-powered data centre in Jamnagar, scaling rapidly).

AI integration across Jio (e.g., AI agents for calls, MyJio as a personal AI advisor) and new services in 22 Indian languages.

Partnerships with Google, Meta, and NVIDIA; aim to make AI affordable and accessible ("AI for Everyone, Everywhere").

Expected to be as transformative as the New Energy business.

New energy and energy transition

Entering an accelerated commissioning and early revenue phase (solar modules and batteries this year).

Massive Kutch Renewable Energy Hub; ambitions for green hydrogen, batteries (scaling to 120 GWh), and bio-energy.

Potential to become one of Reliance’s largest earnings engines and create more than 2 lakh green jobs.

Retail and FMCG growth

Continued strong performance; focus on the manufacturing platform, exports, quick commerce, and B2B2C empowerment of kiranas.

RCPL (FMCG) targeting ₹1 trillion in revenue by FY30 and global scale.

No immediate clarity on the Reliance Retail IPO timeline.

Other strategic highlights

Satellite broadband: Evaluating its own LEO constellation and partnerships (a rival to Starlink-like services).

O2C business: Digitisation, AI optimisation, and a shift towards new materials and green chemicals for resilience.

Exports ambition: Leverage platforms to enable $125–150 billion in Made-in-India exports by 2032.

Succession/Leadership: The next generation (Akash, Isha, and Anant) is actively driving new ventures with a founder’s mindset.

Investor Implications

The AGM reinforces Reliance’s transition from traditional energy to a tech-energy-retail powerhouse. The Jio IPO is the near-term catalyst for value unlocking. Long-term growth levers in AI, green energy, and consumer businesses signal sustained high-teens earnings growth potential, though execution risks in capex-heavy new areas and commodity volatility remain. RIL's stock reaction post-AGM was muted, typical for such events as the focus shifts to execution.