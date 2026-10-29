Jio Platforms shares extend listing day gains, jump 5%; m-cap at ₹13.70 trn

Optimism around newly-listed Jio Platforms shares extended into the second day post-listing, pushing the telecom major's market capitalisation past the ₹13.5 trillion mark on Thursday. Jio Platforms emerged as India's second-most valuable listed firm on debut a day ago, eclipsing rival Bharti Airtel.

In today's early trade, Jio Platforms' share price rose as much as 5 per cent to the day's high of ₹1,490 on the BSE. From its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,119, the stock trades 33 per cent higher. At the day's high, Jio was commanding a market cap of ₹13.70 trillion, adding further weight to Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate on Dalal Street.

Jio's listing has also toppled Tata Group as India's largest conglomerate by market value. The stock had risen 27 per cent on listing day, giving the company a valuation of more than ₹13.05 trillion. Its parent Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of ₹15.80 trillion. Jio gets 'buy' calls on debut day Couple of brokerages initiated coverage with positive views on Jio Platforms on the listing day itself, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) and Elara Capital. Analysts believe Reliance Jio will extend its market leadership in India's wireless industry, which is poised to deliver a CAGR of 10 per cent over FY26-29, while rising adoption of digital services and enterprises in India will benefit the Reliance group company. Jio's listing has also toppled Tata Group as India's largest conglomerate by market value. The stock had risen 27 per cent on listing day, giving the company a valuation of more than ₹13.05 trillion. Its parent Reliance Industries remains India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of ₹15.80 trillion.

After factoring in the company's net debt and IPO proceeds, MOFSL arrived at an equity value of ₹12.4 trillion. It initiated coverage on Jio Platforms stock with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of ₹1,350.

Elara Capital, meanwhile, said that backed by an integrated technology stack, Jio is building a scalable, differentiated digital infra ecosystem, with long-term earnings visibility. "We expect a top-line CAGR of 13 per cent, an EBITDA CAGR of 16 per cent, and a PAT CAGR of 23 per cent during FY26-29E. We initiate with a Buy rating and target of ₹1,367 on 11.5x FY29E EV/EBITDA," it said in its coverage initiation report.

Jio Platforms IPO details

The IPO witnessed overwhelming investor interest, with bids reaching 22.19 times the shares on offer. Demand across the public issue and anchor-investor placement exceeded ₹7.4 trillion, while the company raised ₹30,213 crore through the offering.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) accounted for the strongest demand, with their portion subscribed 70.55 times. They bid for 3,45,75,57,456 shares against the 49.01 crore shares reserved for the category. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 14.09 times, while the retail portion received bids 2.72 times its allocation. The employee and shareholder categories were subscribed 2.93 times and 7.60 times, respectively.

Jio Platforms’ IPO, which comprised entirely a fresh issue of shares, became the first public offering globally to cross one crore applications. It surpassed the previous reported record of around 97 lakh applications, set by Waaree Energies.

The company plans to use part of the proceeds to repay debt at its telecom subsidiary, with the remaining funds allocated for general corporate purposes.