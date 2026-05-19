JK Paper shares gained 7.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹398.45 per share. However, at 10:52 AM, JK Paper’s share price pared some gains, but was still up 6.71 per cent at ₹396.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 75,682.40.

The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), JK Paper reported a net profit of ₹90.19 crore, as compared to ₹66.14 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,965.95 crore, as compared to ₹1,677.05 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 17 per cent.

READ | Afcons Infra tanks 9% on posting weak Q4 results; revenue down 19% YoY The board of directors has also recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share (40 per cent), amounting to ₹72.53 crore on the equity share capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

“Higher volume with improved operational efficiencies has contributed to better performance during the current quarter compared to the corresponding period as well as sequentially. High wood costs and low-priced imports have severely eroded industry margins. Despite this, the company achieved its highest-ever paper and board sales of 8.19 lakh MT during FY 2025-26 and maintained its leadership position across its product categories. The performance of the company’s packaging conversion business also improved during the year. Sharp rupee depreciation against the Euro resulted in restatement losses, adversely affecting net profit,” said Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & MD, JK Paper

READ | Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat He added: The Composite Scheme of Arrangement, as approved by the directors of the company, has been sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (NCLT). Consequent to the scheme, The Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has become a subsidiary of JK Paper, and three of the packaging conversion companies have been amalgamated.

JK Paper is the market leader in branded copier paper in India and amongst the top producers of coated paper and packaging boards in the country. The company is consistently following a policy of focusing on value-added products like copiers, bond, security, coated papers, virgin fiber packaging boards, high-end Maplitho, food-grade papers, boards, corrugated boxes, mono cartons, labels, and animal nutrition.