JLR turnaround lifts Tata Motors PV outlook, but macro risks remain high

Indian passenger vehicle (PV) demand is likely to see margin pressure, given a spike in input costs. JLR also faces negative trends in both demand and costs. Some analysts are issuing “sell” and “reduce” recommendations, though the stock gained sharply by 5.2 per cent to close at Rs 356.55 on Friday on the BSE. Q4 results were announced on Thursday evening.

Standalone, India saw a 50 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenues to Rs 19,200 crore. Gross profit almost tripled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,100 crore. For FY26, Indian revenue was up 22 per cent at Rs 59,700 crore, Ebitda was up 20 per cent at Rs 4,050 crore, and profit before tax (PBT) was up 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,440 crore.

Dealer inventory is 20 days, and the average waiting period across models is 4-8 weeks. In alternate fuels, electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) contribute over 40 per cent of the total mix. CNG volumes crossed 170,000 units in FY26, with CNG penetration at 27 per cent.

EVs have a quarterly run rate of 24,000 units (Q4 volumes were 27,000 units). Management targets 10,000 units per month. The Middle East crisis has triggered more enquiries about EVs. TMPV holds leadership in EVs with 40 per cent market share despite high competitive intensity. Production-linked incentive (PLI) accruals for FY26 were Rs 1,000 crore, including Rs 470 crore in Q4. Capital expenditure (capex) in Q4 was Rs 1,400 crore, with FY26 capex at Rs 5,220 crore, meeting the guidance range.

For FY26, JLR saw revenues decline by 21 per cent to GBP22.9 billion and Ebitda decline by 63 per cent to GBP1.5 billion. PBT declined to GBP14 million from GBP2.5 billion Y-o-Y. JLR volumes recovered as production returned to near-normal levels, though still posting a 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y decline. PBT was reported at GBP458 million, down 48 per cent Y-o-Y but positive after a negative sequence. The return on capital employed (RoCE) for the trailing 12 months was 1.2 per cent. JLR had negative free cash flow (FCF) of GBP2.2 billion in FY26. The net consolidated automotive debt stood at Rs 30,700 crore, with Rs 32,700 crore debt attributable to JLR, while India is net cash positive.

Management expects the domestic PV industry to grow by 10 per cent in FY27, with stronger growth in the first half. Supply constraints may be a bigger challenge than demand. The company plans to launch two new India nameplates in FY27, along with four facelifts each across internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV categories. Management targets 70-100 per cent growth in exports in FY27 with a special focus on South Africa.

Input costs have risen to around 5-6 per cent of revenue. About 2 per cent is reflected in Q4FY26 and the balance will be visible in Q1FY27. Cost-saving initiatives have driven 2 per cent savings in Q4. The company has taken small price hikes in April to offset cost pressures.

The Middle East contributes 6 per cent of JLR revenues and will be impacted, given the conflicts. Management is targeting GBP1.7 billion worth of cost-saving measures over the next two years to move break-even JLR volumes to 300,000 units.

JLR reiterated its commitment to capex of GBP18 billion over FY24-FY28. In FY26, JLR had capex of GBP3.6 billion for development of three new vehicle platforms, manufacturing facilities, and battery EV (BEV) powertrains. JLR said detailed FY27 guidance will be shared on June 17, 2026.

JLR’s FY26 volumes and revenues were impacted by multiple factors, including weakness in China demand, a wind-down of certain Jaguar models ahead of a new Jaguar launch, and temporary production stoppages arising from a cyberattack. China imposed higher luxury taxes, prompting the company to reduce dealer inventories. Vehicle Margin Enhancement (VME) increased to 7 per cent in Q4. Warranty costs were elevated and are expected to stay stable in Q1FY27.

Management pointed to healthy underlying demand, despite macro uncertainties, for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the US, UK, and EU. JLR’s EV rollout strategy will start with Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric, followed by Jaguar Type 01 and then the first EMA (electrified modular architecture)-based Range Rover. Freelander has been licensed as a JLR brand to Chery, with the initial launch in China.

The JLR turnaround is encouraging, but the headwinds and macro challenges are significant. Analysts seem divided on the near-term prospects.