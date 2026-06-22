JM Financial backs Inox Wind's growth outlook, retains 'Add'; shares up 4%

Analysts at JM Financial have maintained a constructive view on wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind and reaffirmed their 'Add' rating following a meeting with the company's management.

Sudhanshu Bansal, Tushar Sarswat, and Lay Dand of JM Financial highlighted that Inox Clean currently operates 3.5 GW of renewable energy assets and is targeting 14 GW of installed capacity by FY29E. They also noted that Inox Wind's order backlog has increased to 4.6 GW, aided by orders worth 2.25 GW from group companies.

The analysts further pointed out that Inox Solar, a subsidiary of Inox Clean, currently operates 6 GW of module manufacturing capacity, comprising 3 GW each in India and the US. The company plans to add another 4.8 GW of module manufacturing capacity and 2.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity over the next two years.

Meanwhile, CRISIL Ratings withdrew Inox Wind's long-term and short-term ratings at the company's request after placing them on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' following recent acquisitions. Meanwhile, shares of Inox Wind rose 4.38 per cent to ₹94.7 in intraday trade on Monday. At 10:50 AM, the stock was trading at ₹93.42, up 2.98 per cent from its previous close. At the current market price, JM Financial sees a 7 per cent upside and has set a target price of ₹101 per share, while retaining its SOTP-based valuation framework.

Inox Clean targets 14 GW renewable energy capacity by FY29E

Inox Clean houses its renewable energy generation platform under subsidiary Inox Neo. The company currently has an operational portfolio of 3.5 GW, including 1.1 GW of recently acquired assets from Vena Energy. According to JM Financial, Inox Neo is targeting 14 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by FY29E.

Inox Wind order book expands to 4.6 GW

JM Financial said Inox Wind's order book stood at 3.1 GW at the end of March 2026, including 1.5 GW from CESC and 750 MW from group companies.

Subsequently, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Inox Clean for an additional 1.5 GW of wind turbines increased the total order book to 4.6 GW. Orders from group companies now account for 2.25 GW of the total backlog.

Inox Solar scales up manufacturing footprint

The brokerage noted that Inox Clean is expanding into solar manufacturing through its subsidiary, Inox Solar, with a target of building 11 GW of integrated manufacturing capacity across India and the US.

The company has already scaled up to 6 GW of module manufacturing capacity, split equally between India and the US, and plans to add another 4.8 GW of module capacity and 2.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity.

CRISIL withdraws ratings after placing them on watch

CRISIL Ratings placed Inox Wind's long-term rating of CRISIL A on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' before withdrawing both the long-term and short-term (CRISIL A1) ratings at the company's request after receiving lender no-objection certificates (NOCs).

"Although Inox Wind maintains a healthy business risk profile backed by strong order execution over the past two fiscal years, the rating watch was triggered by Inox Clean's acquisition of about 6 GW of renewable energy assets from Vena Energy India," said the analysts.