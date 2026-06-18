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Home / Markets / News / JM Financial backs Shyam Metalics FY31 outlook; retains 'Buy'; stock up 4%

JM Financial backs Shyam Metalics FY31 outlook; retains 'Buy'; stock up 4%

At the current market price, JM Financial sees an upside of 11.57 per cent and has set a target price of ₹1,100 apiece

Shyam Metalics share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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Analysts at JM Financial have maintained a bullish outlook on Shyam Metalics and Energy, reiterating their ‘Buy’ rating after the company’s Investor Day. During the event, management outlined its FY31 roadmap, projecting around 2.3x revenue growth and approximately 2.7x expansion in Ebitda over FY26 levels, while aiming to maintain a net cash balance sheet.
 
Ashutosh Somani, Anirudh Nagpal and Anuj Khandelwal, analysts at JM Financial, said growth is expected to be driven by a sharper shift toward downstream and value-added segments, including stainless steel, coated/CRM products, aluminium downstream offerings, specialty steel, and railway wagons, supported by upcoming and recently commissioned projects.
 
 
“Overall, the discussion reinforced management’s confidence in delivering growth through premiumisation, downstream integration and disciplined capital allocation rather than relying on favourable commodity cycles,” said the analysts.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Shyam Metalics rose 3.88 per cent to ₹992.7 apiece during intraday trade on Thursday, June 18, 2026. At 10:39 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹985.85 apiece, up 3.17 per cent from its previous close. At the current market price, JM Financial sees an upside of 11.57 per cent and has set a target price of ₹1,100 apiece.

Value-added portfolio expected to drive earnings growth beyond FY26

According to the analysts, management reiterated that the next phase of growth will be led by increasing contribution from value-added products rather than pure volume expansion in commodity steel. Over the last few years, the company has expanded into stainless steel, aluminium foil, colour-coated products, CR coils and specialty steel products, with several projects now entering the scale-up phase.  The company recently commissioned CRM complex, stainless steel expansion plans and aluminium downstream projects are expected to improve the product mix and profitability over the medium term. Management, the analysts said, highlighted that future investments will continue to prioritise businesses with higher Ebitda per tonne, lower cyclicality and stronger cash generation characteristics.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE

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Stainless steel, CRM and aluminium emerge as key growth engines

A large part of the FY31 growth roadmap appears linked to scaling newer businesses, the brokerage said. Management highlighted stainless steel as a significant long-term opportunity, supported by backward integration benefits, downstream expansion and increasing penetration across industrial and infrastructure applications. Similarly, the CRM business is expected to benefit from commissioning of downstream coated product lines and a differentiated product portfolio. “Aluminium remains another key focus area, with investments across flat rolled products, foil stock and battery foil expected to strengthen integration and enhance value addition,” JM Financial said.
 
The management indicated that these businesses offer materially superior profitability potential compared with conventional steel products and should account for an increasing share of earnings over time.

Capital discipline and cost advantages remain central to strategy

While outlining an aggressive growth roadmap, the management, the analysts said, maintained a disciplined stance on balance sheet management and capital allocation. The company reiterated its intention to remain net cash positive by FY31 despite undertaking a large multi-year capex programme, supported by strong internal accrual generation. Management also emphasised the importance of captive power as a structural competitive advantage, with in-house power costs significantly below prevailing grid tariffs. Future investments are expected to remain focused on areas where the company can leverage its manufacturing platform, captive infrastructure and existing raw material linkages.
 
“Overall, management’s commentary suggests that incremental growth capital will continue to be deployed selectively, with cash generation and value addition remaining key decision-making criteria,” said the analysts.    (Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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Topics : Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. Share price stock market trading Markets share market The Smart Investor

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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