JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on flexible workspace firms; WeWork top pick

Flexible workspaces have become firmly embedded in India's office market, JM Financial said, initiating coverage on WeWork India Management Ltd ., Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. and Indiqube Spaces Ltd. with 'buy' ratings, citing strong growth prospects and rising enterprise demand.

According to the brokerage, flex office stock in India expanded at a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from about 34 million square feet in calendar year 2019 (CY19) to nearly 100 million square feet in CY25. Flexible spaces now account for roughly one-fifth of total Grade-A office space absorption, up from about 10-15 per cent a few years ago.

The brokerage said the sector is undergoing a structural shift toward enterprise- and Global Capability Centre-led demand, characterised by larger seat commitments, longer contract tenures and campus-style managed offices. This transition has improved revenue visibility and positioned flex operators as integrated corporate real estate solutions rather than traditional coworking providers, JM Financial said.

Despite intense competition from nearly 500 flexible workspace operators managing over 2,200 centres across the country, enterprise clients are increasingly prioritising execution capability, multi-city presence and consistent service quality over price in their requests for proposals, the brokerage said.

Large corporates are also favouring operators with campus-scale developments, standardised fit-outs and strong balance sheets, it said. As enterprise demand rises, competitive advantage is expected to shift towards scalable and institutional platforms. The top four operators currently hold a combined market share of about 35 per cent and are well placed to capture a larger share of incremental supply following their improved cash flow positions and net cash balance sheets after recent listings.

ALSO READ: Market crash: Sensex sinks 2,400 points | Nifty PSU Bank tanks 6% For the three companies under coverage, enterprises account for about 50-90 per cent of revenue, while the share of large clients with more than 1,000 seats continues to rise. Average enterprise seat uptake during 2026-27 is projected to reach around 200,000 seats, representing a 25 per cent increase compared with the preceding two-year period.

Stocks in focus

JM Financial initiated coverage on WeWork with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹830, citing its premium positioning, strong returns profile and net cash balance sheet. The brokerage said the company offers a better play on the commercial office upcycle compared with office real estate investment trusts.

Smartworks was also initiated at 'buy' with a target price of ₹630, based on a FY28 estimated enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation multiple of 14 times. The brokerage expects the company’s revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 26 per cent between FY26 and FY28, supported by a tied-up pipeline of about 15 million square feet, of which 9 million square feet is operational.

ALSO READ: UBS downgrades HPCL, BPCL, IOC stocks as crude prices breach $100/barrel For IndiQube, JM Financial expects revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 24 per cent during FY26-28, driven primarily by expansion in seat capacity and annual rental appreciation of about 4-5 per cent. Operating profit growth is expected to broadly track revenue growth over the period.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)