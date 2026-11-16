JM Financial Model Portfolio: Banks upgraded; 3 sectors lose favour

Domestic brokerage JM Financial has made changes to its model portfolio amid shifting tides on Dalal Street. While key external pressures have reduced amid a decline in crude oil prices and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), inflation worries still linger.

The Nifty 50 index has risen 9 per cent so far in November, especially as FPIs turned net buyers this month. They have net purchased Indian stocks worth ₹84,291 crore, according to data available on NSDL.

"However, CPI inflation above 6 per cent and the RBI’s tighter stance warrant a more selective approach to sector positioning," said JM Financial in a recent note as it introduced changes to its model portfolio.

Banks upgraded; O&G, consumer, metals downgraded

Against this backdrop, it upgraded Banks to a 'large overweight' (large OW) from 'large underweight' as healthy loan growth, recovering NII growth on stabilising margins and benign credit costs drive an acceleration in earnings growth.

Additionally, Oil & Gas also saw a shift in stance from 'overweight' to 'underweight' as the potential normalisation of crude oil prices could moderate earnings momentum after the recent strong performance, it observed.

The Nifty Consumer Durables sector has lost 6 per cent and the Oil & Gas sector 15.76 per cent between January-October, shows data available on ACE Equity.

Lastly, it downgraded Metals & Mining from 'overweight' to 'underweight' as "easing supply-side disruptions and moderating non-ferrous metal prices are likely to temper earnings momentum, while the outlook for ferrous players remains relatively resilient," said the brokerage.

Stance retained!

Among sectors where it retains an 'overweight' stance are: NBFCs (more marginal than before), Pharma and Infra, Industrials & Defence.

"Our OW stance on NBFC is driven by stock selection rather than a sector call. We favour lenders with floating-rate books, low exposure to rural lending and insurance income; we are positive on four names, not on the space. Our bullish stance on Pharma results from US generics, which are expected to see significant earnings growth in the future, especially given stocks have cumulatively corrected significantly," it explained.

On the flip side, it is underweight on IT and auto.

IT Services, it said, continues to face a dual headwind of macro uncertainty and productivity deflation driven by GenAI adoption. With the recent currency tailwind expected to disappear, margins would also come under pressure, as per JM Financial analysts. On auto, its stance stems from the fact that elevated operational costs are likely to keep margins under pressure in the near term.

The JM Model Portfolio has outperformed the Nifty 50 by 215 bps since the last rejig in June 2026, rising 10.9 per cent against an 8.8 per cent rise in the benchmark.

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