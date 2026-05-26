JM Financial retains 'Reduce' on Meesho; flags pre-IPO lock-in expiry risk

Analysts at JM Financial continue to remain bearish on e-commerce player Meesho and have retained their ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹180, citing concerns over the expiry of the pre-IPO shareholders’ lock-in period.

Notably, the lock-in on around 68 per cent of Meesho’s pre-IPO shares will expire on June 9, 2026, making stock worth around ₹60,000 crore ($6.3 billion) tradeable from June 10 onwards. This excludes over 20 per cent stake that will remain locked in until June 9, 2027, as per the company’s prospectus.

According to JM Financial analysts Swapnil Potdukhe, Atul Borse, and Avnish Sharma, several pre-IPO shareholders, primarily PE/VC investors, have held investments in Meesho for many years and are sitting on sizeable unrealised gains.

“A few investors had partly liquidated their positions during the IPO. We believe more investors could look to monetise holdings as the stock has already rallied over 75 per cent since the IPO,” the analysts said in a research note.

The brokerage added that Meesho is yet to achieve operational break-even and, even assuming profitability is only a matter of time, the stock currently trades at around 45x FY29E adjusted Ebitda — a valuation the analysts believe is expensive.

“This, along with the impending liquidity event, could keep the stock volatile in the near term,” the note said.

While the brokerage acknowledged Meesho’s differentiated positioning in value commerce and its monopolistic market standing, it advised investors to wait for better entry levels before turning constructive on the stock.

“The business is yet to operationally break even, and there are no commitments from management on timelines, exposing investors to execution risks,” said the analysts.

Amid this, Meesho shares were trading at ₹193 apiece at 12:50 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, down 1.67 per cent from the previous close on the NSE.

68% stake eligible for trading from June 10

As per Sebi regulations, pre-IPO investors are subject to a mandatory six-month lock-in period following listing. Accordingly, 67.6 per cent of Meesho’s shareholding, valued at around ₹60,400 crore at the current market price, will become eligible for secondary market trading after the lock-in expires on June 9, 2026.

Of the nearly 68 per cent locked-in shares, 58.3 per cent are held by PE/VC investors, while promoters own around 6 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Separately, a 20.4 per cent stake worth ₹18,200 crore (around $1.9 billion), owned by promoters and four pre-IPO shareholders, will remain locked in until June 9, 2027, according to the prospectus.

Lock-in expiry may create supply overhang

JM Financial noted that lock-in expiries across listed internet and digital-first companies in India have historically resulted in sizeable secondary share supply, especially when valuations were elevated.

Given Meesho’s premium valuation relative to domestic and global peers, the brokerage believes even partial monetisation by existing investors could create a meaningful supply overhang on the stock in the near term.

Profitability concerns remain

The brokerage also flagged concerns over Meesho’s profitability trajectory, noting that the company continues to prioritise growth over margins.

Management has refrained from providing timelines for operational break-even despite Meesho’s dominant position in value commerce, said JM Financial. While adjusted Ebitda losses narrowed significantly on a quarter-on-quarter basis in Q4FY26, insourcing through Valmo declined to the low-50 per cent range from over 60 per cent in 1HFY26.

According to the brokerage, if insourcing levels remain at current levels, margin expansion through logistics efficiencies could slow, given Meesho’s dependence on delivery partners Delhivery and Shadowfax.

The brokerage added that consensus expectations now point towards operational break-even only by late-FY27E or early-FY28E, limiting near-term triggers for the stock.