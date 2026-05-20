JM Fin sees mid-tier IT outperforming largecaps; Mphasis among top picks

JM Financial has maintained a cautious stance on the Indian information technology (IT) sector, citing slower-than-expected FY27 revenue growth, persistent artificial intelligence (AI) deflation concerns, and a moderated demand outlook.

The brokerage expects FY27 revenue growth of approximately 3 per cent for the top 10 Indian IT firms, below the 4 per cent expected at the start of the quarter. It also sees sector re-rating as difficult in the near term until concerns around AI deflation subside and FY27 growth visibility improves. The Nifty IT index has underperformed the Nifty 50 by approximately 13 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D) in CY26, JM Financial noted.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates However, within the sector, the brokerage sees mid-tier IT companies outperforming large-caps and has identified Infosys among the top-six players, Mphasis in the mid-tier space, and Sagility among business process outsourcing (BPO) names as its preferred picks.

JM Financial’s take on IT sector:

Demand outlook

Order book growth for large Indian IT companies was decent in FY26 against FY25, though Cognizant's commentary on higher deal duration warrants monitoring, noted JM Financial. Financial services remains resilient — as reflected in management commentary and large bank technology spending data — providing a relative bright spot in an otherwise cautious demand environment.

On a positive note, FY27 Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) estimates for the top 10 Indian IT companies have been revised upward by 1.1 per cent since the beginning of April 2026, largely driven by the rupee's 5.7 per cent depreciation over the past three months.

Mid-tier versus large-tier

JM Financial sees mid-tier IT companies as better positioned than large-caps, with the valuation gap between the two having widened to approximately 60 per cent — from 39 per cent in March 2026 — following relatively stronger performance by mid-tiers. This compares to a five-year average premium of approximately 31 per cent.

FY27 Ebit estimates have been revised upward by 5.9 per cent for mid-tiers versus just 0.8 per cent for large-tiers since April — both largely driven by rupee depreciation. One key reason for mid-tiers' stronger performance has been their aggressive approach, with operating cash flow to Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) conversion at approximately 59 per cent for mid-tiers versus approximately 77 per cent for large-tiers in FY26.

Mid-tiers are now focusing on improving cash flows — Mphasis has guided for 80 per cent operating cash flow to profit after tax (PAT), and Coforge for 100 per cent free cash flow to PAT for FY27.

ER&D and BPO

Engineering research and development (ER&D) companies posted mixed Q4FY26 results. Tata Technologies delivered double-digit organic CC revenue growth in FY27, driven by the ramp-up of full-vehicle deals. KPIT provided no explicit revenue guidance for FY27, with two large software-defined vehicle programmes ending in H1FY27, implying weakness in the first half before new account growth compensates.

BPO companies saw moderated guidance for FY27 versus FY26, though relatively healthier than other IT peers. Sagility guided for low double-digit constant currency growth in FY27, versus 15 per cent Y-o-Y organic growth in FY26. Firstsource guided for 10-13 per cent constant currency growth in FY27, with approximately 2 per cent contribution from acquisitions — implying organic growth of 8-11 per cent versus 9.8 per cent organic growth in FY26.

Margin trajectory

Given the ongoing competitive intensity and increasing client expectations around AI-led productivity benefits, analysts had expected margin pressure to continue. However, the recent depreciation in the INR is likely to provide a near-term cushion to margins. The timing and quantum of wage hikes remain a key monitorable, as does the trajectory of fresher hiring and net headcount additions.

Valuations

The Nifty IT index is trading at approximately 17x one-year forward consensus EPS, versus global IT services at approximately 11x — below the pre-pandemic three-year average of 18x. The index is also trading at approximately a 10 per cent discount to the Nifty 50, versus the five-year pre-pandemic average at parity. Mid-tiers trade at approximately 24x one-year forward consensus EPS, ER&D service providers at approximately 25x, and BPO companies at approximately 21x. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.