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Home / Markets / News / JP Power gains 6% after as Adani backs CoC, opposes Vedanta's revised bid

JP Power gains 6% after as Adani backs CoC, opposes Vedanta's revised bid

The buying on the counter came after Adani Group came out in support of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), opposing any consideration of Vedanta's revised bid submitted

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares jumped 6.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹20.22 per share. At 11:10 AM, Jaiprakash Power Ventures’ share price was trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹19.64 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.75 per cent at 78,789.35. 
 
The buying on the counter came after Adani Group came out in support of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), opposing any consideration of Vedanta’s revised bid submitted after the close of the process in the ongoing insolvency proceedings of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). The CoC is a committee of lenders that has the last say in the insolvency process of a distressed company. JAL held 24 per cent stake in JP Power as of March 2026, according to BSE shareholding pattern
 
 
Before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Adani Group argued that the bidding process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was conducted in a “fair, transparent and structured manner”, with equal opportunity provided to all participants.
 
He told the appellate tribunal bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan that multiple rounds of bidding were held, with each round identifying the highest bidder, and that no modifications were permitted after the submission deadline in line with insolvency procedure rules.
 
He argued that Vedanta had participated in the bidding process with full knowledge of timelines and financial criteria, but is now crying foul, seeking to reopen the process by submitting a higher offer after its closure. This approach, he said, is impermissible under the IBC.

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Vedanta, on the other hand, has sought to press for consideration of its revised proposal, contending that its offer delivers greater value. However, this position has been met with resistance from other stakeholders, who argue that reopening the process after closure would set an adverse precedent.
 
The dispute centres on whether flexibility in maximising asset value can override strict adherence to procedural timelines, an issue that the appellate tribunal is now tasked with resolving.
 
The resolution professional (RP) of JAL had on Friday informed the NCLAT that Vedanta was never formally declared as the highest bidder in the ongoing insolvency proceedings.
 
The resolution plan submitted by Adani Group received the CoC’s nod in November 2025 with 93.8 per cent voting support. National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, the principal lender, held a dominant voting share of around 82 per cent, while other creditors included IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Bank of India. The plan was subsequently cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Allahabad Bench on March 17, 2026.

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Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Jaiprakash Associates

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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