JPMorgan initiates coverage with 'Buy' on Physicswallah; stock gains 4%

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah with an 'Overweight' rating and price target of ₹125, implying an upside of 14 per cent from its current market price of ₹110.

At 11:44 AM, Physicswallah shares were trading 2.7 per cent higher at ₹109.98 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.77 per cent at 79,122.61. Intra-day the stock gained 3.8 per cent to day's high at ₹111.2 per share.

The brokerage valued the edtech company using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) method — assigning a 30x enterprise-to-Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EV/Ebitda) multiple to the core online and hybrid test prep business, and a lower 10x EV/Ebitda to the offline centres business. No value has been ascribed to the school business.

Large addressable market

JPMorgan's bullish stance rests on the size and growth trajectory of India's test prep market, which is projected to grow at a 13 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-30 to reach $23-25 billion, per Redseer. Within this, the online test prep segment is expected to expand at a sharper 29 per cent CAGR over the same period, reaching $6-6.5 billion — a market PhysicsWallah is well-positioned to capture, the brokerage said.

Disruptive pricing, profitable core

PhysicsWallah has built its franchise on affordable pricing across JEE, NEET, and UPSC preparation, offering courses across price points — from basic to premium — enabling it to address a wide student base across income brackets, JPMorgan noted.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The brokerage primarily likes PhysicsWallah's online business, which it expects to grow at 30 per cent over FY26-28, with margins expanding from 30 per cent to 33 per cent, driven by increasing penetration of new courses, student additions, and higher realisations from premium offerings.

Offline and schools as optionality

PhysicsWallah's offline centre business, while currently loss-making, is expected to reach breakeven over FY27 as utilisation improves. JPMorgan sees this as an option on better-than-expected scale-up rather than a core driver of value.

The company's recent foray into the K-12 school segment adds potential regulatory risk, but the brokerage expects capital deployment to remain cautious. A better-than-expected ramp-up here could provide further upside optionality.

Key risks

JPMorgan flagged several risks to its thesis — student and faculty churn in the online business, higher-than-expected capital expenditure, lower utilisation in offline centres, and any regulatory curtailment of test prep activity in India. A shift in growth momentum from online to offline — which would weigh on return on invested capital — was also flagged as a key risk to watch.

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