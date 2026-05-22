JSW Cement jumps 7% on strong Q4 beat; JM Financial sees 22% upside

JSW Cement share price today

Shares of JSW Cement , a cement manufacturer, surged nearly 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹136.44 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a better-than-expected operational performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 09:40 AM, JSW Cement stock was trading at ₹135, up 5.8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹127.46. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,752.75 levels, up by 98.05 points or 0.41 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, JSW Cement shares have gained over 7 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹18,360 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹162.15 and 52-week low was ₹106.65.

JSW Cement Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, JSW Cement reported a net profit of ₹371.3 crore as compared to ₹34.2 crore in the year-ago period. The profitability during the quarter was supported by a tax write-back of ₹147 crore in the fourth quarter compared to an expense of ₹59.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,895 crore, up 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as against ₹1,709 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 52 per cent to ₹365 crore from ₹240 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins expanded by over 500 basis points to 19.3 per cent from 14 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.5 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY26.

JSW Cement reported total sales volume of 3.99 million tonnes in Q4FY26 , compared to 3.73 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 7 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty tops 23,700; Honsa Consumer shares surge 10% It reported an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total sales volume to 13.96 million tonnes in FY26. Within this, cement sales volume rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.73 million tonnes, while ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) sales increased strongly by 12 per cent to 5.78 million tonnes.

JM Financial on JSW Cement

According to JM Financial, JSW Cement delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with Ebitda surpassing both internal and consensus estimates by 5-8 per cent. Blended Ebitda per tonne increased about 36 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent sequentially to ₹915, compared with an estimated ₹850, implying a sequential improvement of roughly ₹114 per tonne.

ALSO READ: Ixigo shares | Nykaa hits 52-week high | GNG Electronics shares The company's management reiterated its guidance for mid-to-high teens cement volume growth (excluding the north plant) for FY27, while GGBS is expected to outperform industry growth, supporting continued volume-led expansion. The company also approved a 2.5 million tonne grinding unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, with a capex of ₹4.3 billion ($18 per tonne), targeted for commissioning by January 2028.

JM Financial maintained a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹155, valuing the stock at 14x March 2028 estimated EV/Ebitda. The brokerage highlighted better-than-expected profitability and a decline in net debt as key positives.