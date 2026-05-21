JSW Cement shares zoom 9% on strong Q4 show; revenue up 11 YoY

JSW Cement shares jumped 8.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹131.7 per share. However, at 11:58 AM, JSW Cement’s share price pared some gains, but was still up 7.56 per cent at ₹130 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 75,414.93.

The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 results . In the March quarter (Q4FY26), JSW Cement reported a net profit of ₹371.33 crore, as compared to ₹95 crore a year ago, jumping 985 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,894.99 crore, as compared to ₹1,709.39 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 10.8 per cent.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 (5 per cent) per equity share of ₹10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Additionally, JSW Cement's board has approved setting up an additional 2.5 MTPA cement grinding capacity at its Nagaur facility in Rajasthan. The Nagaur plant currently has an operational grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA, with another 1 MTPA under implementation. The latest expansion is aimed at increasing utilisation of the Nagaur clinker line and making the facility largely self-sufficient in terms of cement grinding capacity.

JSW Cement is part of the JSW Group — one of India's leading multinational conglomerates with diversified businesses spanning steel, energy, maritime, infrastructure, defence, paints, realty, sports, and venture capital. The company benefits from deep intra-group synergies, sourcing key raw materials such as blast furnace slag from JSW Steel and power from JSW Energy, while leveraging the well-established JSW brand.

Founded in 2009 with a single grinding unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, JSW Cement has grown into one of India's fastest-growing cement companies in terms of installed grinding capacity and sales volume. JSW Cement's product portfolio spans blended cements including Portland Slag Cement, Portland Composite Cement, and Portland Pozzolana Cement, alongside Ordinary Portland Cement, clinker, ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), ready-mix concrete, construction chemicals, and waterproofing compounds.