JSW Infra rallies 5%, nears record high; ICICI Direct sees more upside

JSW Infrastructure share price movement

Share price of JSW Infrastructure (JSW Infra) rallied 5 per cent to ₹347.95 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume amid expectations of strong long-term growth outlook. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹349 touched on September 24, 2025. It hit a record high of ₹361 on July 4, 2024.

In the past month, the stock price of JSW Infra, a part of the JSW Group and India’s second-largest private commercial port operator and fast-growing logistics platform, surged 17 per cent, compared to a 2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past three months, JSW Infra soared 30 per cent, as against 0.26 per cent gain in the Nifty 50.

JSW Infra raises ₹7,503 crore via QIP, draws strong institutional demand

JSW Infra raised ₹7,503 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, marking the first transaction in India to combine a primary issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) by a promoter selling shareholder within a single QIP structure.

The QIP was subscribed about 6.7 times, attracting bids worth around ₹50,530 crore from investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, primarily long-only and pension funds.

With this capital, the management said JSW Infra is well-positioned to pursue growth trajectory, including expansion of port capacities to 400 MTPA by FY30, strengthening its logistics network, and pursuing selective strategic opportunities, while reinforcing its position as a leading ports and logistics solutions company supporting India’s trade growth.

JSW Infra secures investment grade rating from Moody's

Moody’s Ratings assigned a credit rating of “Baa3” (Investment Grade rating) with outlook “Stable” to JSW Infra. The rating follows the successful completion of the company’s recent QIP, which significantly strengthened its financial flexibility through enhanced liquidity, support for ongoing growth investments, and reduced reliance on incremental borrowings.

Over the past year, JSW Infra has earned Investment Grade ratings from Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and now Moody’s Ratings reflecting the company’s strong financial profile, resilient business model and disciplined growth strategy, the company said.

ICICI Direct sees more upside in JSW Infra stock price

JSW Infra is expected to be on a strong long-term growth trajectory over FY26- FY30 backed by expansion of ports capacities, strengthening of logistics network and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities, analysts at ICICI Direct said.

JSW Infra’s QIP to fund ongoing capex, debt repayment, inorganic opportunities and promoter holding compliance. The fund raising reflects strong conviction in the company’s growth strategy and long-term prospects. The funds raised through QIP would be utilised towards 1) financing capital expenditure of ongoing projects - ₹3,040 crore, 2) Pre-payment/re-payment of certain outstanding borrowings - ₹1,300 crore 3) funding strategic investments, inorganic growth and general corporate purposes - ₹2,215 crore, the brokerage firm said.

During FY27-FY28, JSW Infra has planned capex of ₹16,500 crore across Ports (₹13,000 crore) and Logistics (₹3,500 crore). It expects its consolidated revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 per cent and 39 per cent over FY26-FY28 to ₹10,800 crore and ₹5,000 crore respectively. Analysts maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹400/- i.e. 23x EV/EBITDA on FY28E. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.