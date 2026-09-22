JSW Infra hits new high, jumps 7%; stock up 56% in FY27
Thus far in September JSW Infrastructure stock has rallied over 9% even as the Nifty slipped nearly 3%.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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JSW Infra hits record highThe share price of JSW Infrastructure jumped 7.4 per cent to a new life-time high of ₹375.50 in Tuesday's intra-day deals. The stock has rallied over 9 per cent so far in September even as the NSE Nifty 50 index dipped nearly 3 per cent. Thus far in the financial year 2026-27, JSW Infra's share price surged 56 per cent from levels of ₹240 at the end of March 2026. In comparison, the Nifty rose 9.4 per cent in the same period. At 11:10 AM on Tuesday, JSW Infra quoted 5.8 per cent higher at ₹370. The counter saw trades of around 10.54 million shares on the NSE. JSW Infra in news this September JSW Infra in an exchange filing on September 11 said it received a 'Letter of Intent' from government officials for setting up an Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Ballari district of Karnataka. The company informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Port Logistics, received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Inter-Ministerial Committee, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, for setting up of an ICD at Village Kudathini, Ballari District, Karnataka for handling of Import / Export cargo. Earlier in March 2026, the company had announced its plan to set up a Multi-Modal Logistics Park, including a fully equipped ICD in Karnataka. In a separate development, JSW Infra's wholly-owned subsidiary Khurja Rail Terminal successfully implemented the Approved Resolution Plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and consequently acquired NCR Rail, effective September 10, 2026. The NCLT had given the approval in January 2026. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE JSW Infra's QIP boost In late June 2026, JSW Infra successfully raised ₹7,503 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The QIP was subscribed about 6.7 times, attracting bids worth around ₹50,530 crore from investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, primarily long-only and pension funds. Following the QIP issue, Moody's Ratings assigned a credit rating of 'Baa3' (Investment Grade rating) with a 'Stable' outlook to JSW Infra citing strengthened financial flexibility through enhanced liquidity, support for ongoing growth investments, and reduced reliance on incremental borrowings. Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities reckon that JSW Infra is expected to be on a strong long-term growth trajectory over FY26-FY30 backed by expansion of ports capacities, strengthening of logistics network and pursuing inorganic growth opportunities. During FY27-FY28 the brokerage noted that JSW Infra has planned capex of ₹16,500 crore across Ports (₹13,000 crore) and Logistics (₹3,500 crore). ICICI Securities expects consolidated revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 per cent and 39 per cent over FY26-FY28 to ₹10,800 crore and ₹5,000 crore respectively. It has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹400 per share. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty below 23,400; defence shares outperform Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:31 AM IST