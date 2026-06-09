Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) remain bullish on JSW Infrastructure , reiterating their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and highlighting a potential upside of about 40 per cent, driven by strong visibility across its port and logistics expansion plans.

With a balanced east-west coast presence and expanding inland logistics, JSWINFRA, Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal, analysts at MOFSL, believe, is well placed to benefit from India’s push for multimodal integration and port-led industrial growth.

The brokerage expects major expansion projects to be largely completed by FY28, after which the logistics vertical could scale up meaningfully.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Following the commentary, shares of JSW Infrastructure rose 3.59 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹278 on the NSE on June 9. Around 10:46 AM, the stock was trading at ₹276, up 2.85 per cent over the previous close. MOFSL has set a target price of ₹360, valuing the stock at 17x FY28 EV/Ebitda, implying an upside of 40.34 per cent from current levels.

Structural growth story remains intact

In FY26, cargo volume growth for JSW Infrastructure remained modest at 4 per cent, impacted by the West Asia crisis and lower volumes at the Paradip iron ore terminal. Despite near-term disruptions, the company’s medium-term strategy remains focused on expanding port capacity to 400 mtpa by FY30, alongside building a logistics platform expected to generate ₹80 billion in revenue at a 25 per cent Ebitda margin.

“Backed by aggressive yet disciplined capex, customer diversification and multimodal infrastructure expansion, JSW Infrastructure remains well positioned for structural growth across India’s maritime and logistics value chain,” wrote the analysts in their report.

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Volume trends and operational updates

Citing industry data, MOFSL noted that all-India major port volumes rose 2.5 per cent YoY in April FY26 and about 7 per cent for the full year. Growth in April was led by containers, while petroleum and coal—together accounting for a large share of cargo—declined 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Iron ore volumes remained weak, growing just 1 per cent in FY26 and declining 2 per cent in April.

For JSW Infrastructure, FY26 volumes rose 4 per cent, weighed down by subdued activity at Paradip and temporary disruptions in Q4 due to the West Asia crisis, which led to cargo deferments across ports. However, this was partly offset by steady performance at SW Port, Dharamtar Port and Jaigarh Port, along with incremental contributions from interim operations at Tuticorin and the JNPA liquid terminal. Management has indicated that volume recovery has improved from April FY26 and expects operations to normalise gradually over the coming quarters.

On the operational front, the company expects the Fujairah terminal to return to normal operations by Q2FY27. It has also provided ₹68 crore towards losses linked to three oil tankers, while noting that adequate insurance coverage is in place. MOFSL expects operations to progressively stabilise, with around 50 per cent of capacity likely to resume shortly, subject to regional conditions.

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