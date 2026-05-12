JSW Steel Q4 preview: Street eyes solid earnings growth for steel major

JSW Steel Q4FY26 results preview: Steel major Steel major JSW Steel is scheduled to announce its Q4 and FY26 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The board meeting on the same day will also consider, among other things, audited financial results and a dividend recommendation on equity shares.

Separately, the board is expected to deliberate on fundraising plans, including options such as a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of permissible securities and issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals.

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect a robust Q4FY26 performance, driven by stronger realisations and steady volumes. On an average, revenue is expected to grow in the 10–12 per cent YoY range, while Ebitda is projected to rise around 27–29 per cent YoY, aided by margin expansion as higher net steel realisations offset cost pressures. Profit is seen rising sharply in the 60–77 per cent YoY range, supported by operating leverage and improved pricing.

A key monitorable, analysts said, would be the update on the BPSL stake sale during the earnings announcement.

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from JSW Steel in Q4FY26:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

Analysts at MOFSL expect strong NSR to drive QoQ earnings, while volumes are likely to witness marginal growth in Q4FY26. “NSR is expected to offset cost impact and drive margins on a sequential basis in Q4FY26,” MOFSL said, adding that guidance on capex status and demand/pricing outlook will be closely watched.

Estimates: Net sales at ₹50,380 crore (up 12.4 per cent YoY from ₹44,820 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda at ₹8,320 crore (up 28.3 per cent YoY from ₹6,490 crore in Q4FY25); Adjusted profit after tax (after MI & Assoc) at ₹2,830 crore (up 77.3 per cent from ₹1,590 crore).

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities expects strong increase in India realisations to drive performance on a consolidated basis. On a standalone basis, volumes are likely to remain stable (exports impacted), while realisations are seen rising 6 per cent sequentially, supporting Ebitda, partially offset by higher raw material costs.

Estimates: Revenue at ₹49,178.6 crore (up 9.7 per cent YoY); Ebitda at ₹8,091.2 crore (up 26.9 per cent YoY); Profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,403.8 crore (up 59.9 per cent YoY).

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities expects net sales at ₹50,183 crore, up 12 per cent YoY. EBITDA is seen rising 29.3 per cent YoY to ₹8,249 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (APAT) is expected at ₹2,458 crore, up 58.9 per cent YoY.

(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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