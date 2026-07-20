JSW Steel rises 2% after Q1 PAT doubles; brokerages see up to 14% upside

JSW Steel Q1 results review: The steel manufacturing giant, JSW Steel's share price climbed on Monday after the company reported a strong The steel manufacturing giant, JSW Steel's share price climbed on Monday after the company reported a strong June quarter (Q1FY27) result . The company's results were aided by a higher steel prices, analysts said.

At 12:07 PM, J SW Steel's share price was trading 1.70 per cent higher at ₹1,258.70 per share on the NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.63 per cent at 24,181.85. In intraday trade, the counter gained 2.3 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,266.60 per share.

JSW Steel Q1FY27 results highlights

JSW Steel reported a 113 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,651 crore in Q1FY27. In the year-ago period, the company’s net profit stood at ₹2,184 crore.

The firm’s total revenue, on a consolidated basis, increased 9.8 per cent to ₹47,364 crore from ₹43,147 crore last year.

Sequentially, revenue was down 7.5 per cent and net profit down 71.6 per cent as the previous quarter had included an exceptional gain on slump sale of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q1FY27 was at ₹6,160 crore, up 100.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 37.2 per cent Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter).

Consolidated crude steel production stood at 6.59 million tonnes (mt) during the quarter, higher by 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

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Brokerages’ view on JSW Steel post Q1 Results

PL Capital | Accumulate | Target ₹1,351

PL Capital noted that JSW Steel reported a strong operating performance in Q1FY27, supported by higher steel prices and improved profitability from JVML. Consolidated volumes (ex-BPSL) grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.25mt, aided by higher exports (46 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.68mt) and robust demand from the automotive, renewable energy and appliances segments.

The brokerage noted that near-term headwinds, including higher coking coal costs, elevated operating costs due to West Asia crisis weighed on Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter.

"Over the longer term, JSTL remains well positioned to outperform, supported by its strong brownfield expansion pipeline, increasing captive raw material security and sustained domestic steel demand growth," the brokerage noted.

Capital 360 One | Buy | ₹1,437

Capital One said JSW Steel's revenue was broadly in line with market expectations, while its profitability was better than expected. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) and net profit (PAT) came in well above both the brokerage's and the Street's estimates, supported by stronger profitability at JSW Vijayanagar Metallics (JVML), lower interest costs and higher other income.

The brokerage estimated "Ebitda per tonne to decline by ₹1,000-1,500 Q-o-Q before recovering from Q3 onward, as coking coal costs ease. The stock is currently trading at 8.3 times FY28E EV/EBITDA, and we maintain our Buy rating on the stock".

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