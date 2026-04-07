Jubilant Food vs Devyani: This QSR stock can rebound upto 33%, says analyst
Jubilant Food vs Devyani International: This QSR stock can rally up to 33%, says tech analyst
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani International own two of the popular Quick-Service-Restaurant (QSR) brands, Dominos and Pizza Hut in India. Both QSR stocks witnessed a steep correction, declining up to 59 per cent from their respective highs. Jubilant FoodWorks stock shed 46.2 per cent form its record high of ₹795 hit in January 202, to a low of ₹428 in April 2026. Meanwhile, Devyani plunged 58.9 per cent from its summit at ₹223 in September 2024 to a low of ₹91.55 last month.
About Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani InternationalThe Bhartia Group owns and promotes Jubilant FoodWorks, and as of December 2025 quarter they held up to 40.27 per cent holding in the company. Other than Dominos, Jubilant also runs and operates other prominent QSRs outlets such as Dunkin Donuts and Popeyes. The company may exit Dunkin franchise by December 2026. READ MORE According to reports, the company has more than 3,000 outlets across brands in India. As of FY25, Jubilant reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of ₹217 crore, and total consolidated revenue of ₹8,218 crore. For the December 2025 quarter, the company's consolidated PAT stood at ₹72.88 crore, while total income at ₹2,456 crore. In comparison, Devyani International is promoted and owned-by Jaipurai family. As of the December 2025 quarter, the promoters held up to 61.37 per cent equity, shows BSE. Earlier this year the company merged Sapphire Foods with itself, thus acquiring popular brands KFC and Pizza Hut; other than this it also runs Costa Coffee chain. On the earnings front, Devyani reported a consolidated revenue of ₹4,988 crore for FY25, and a net loss of ₹6.90 crore. For the December 2025 quarter, the company posted a net loss of ₹10.98 crore, while its income stood at ₹1,453 crore.
QSR earnings likely to remain tepidKranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities expects both QSR stocks - Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani International to underperform in the short-to-medium-term, with earnings likely to remain tepid owing to anticipated rise in inflation. "Inflation fears and market uncertainty is likely to weigh on the sentiment at these counters. Despite rising disposal income, the high competition has been creating some pressure on the margins," explains Bathini. The food-delivery companies too are creating pressure on the QSR companies margins, the analyst added. Technical outlook on Jubilant FoodWorks and Devyani International
Jubliant FoodWorksCurrent Market Price: ₹432
Jubilant FoodWorks has established a robust base formation following a 45 per cent correction from its peak of ₹796, and the stock now seems to be approaching the ₹485 level, says Muthuselvaraj, Technical Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The analyst believes that a decisive breach above ₹485, which coincides with the 38 per cent retracement of the ₹575 - ₹430 range, can trigger a sustained upward rally. Further, he adds the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrates a positive divergence and maintains a position above 40, signalling strength. "Given this scenario, we project potential upside targets of ₹520 - ₹575 for both short-term and medium-term outlook, with a critical support identified at ₹430 for any potential declines," says Muthuselvaraj. This translates into a potential upside of 33.4% per cent from current levels.
Devyani InternationalCurrent Market Price: ₹98
Devyani has shown positive trading after correcting over 50 per cent. The stock presents buying opportunities above the ₹99 - ₹100 range, believes Muthuselvaraj. "The daily RSI has bottomed out and is exiting its oversold zone, standing above 34, which indicates growing buying interest. Overall, it appears to be a potential reversal for the short and medium term, with a key short-term support level at ₹90," explains the analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan. On the upside, Muthuselvaraj expects Devyani to rally towards ₹109 - ₹119 levels in the short-to-medium-term. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:36 AM IST