Jubilant FoodWorks dips 5% post Q2, but brokerages remain firm; here's why

The quick-service restaurant player Jubilant FoodWorks , which operates brands such as Domino's Pizza and Popeyes among others, saw a 5 per cent decline in its shares on Monday. This is the second straight session of fall following the company's September quarter (Q2 FY27) results announcement.

Brokerages largely retained their estimates post-announcement as results were in line with expectations and margin pressures were mitigated on the back of supply chain efficiencies and lower wastage.

Yet, the stock traded with cuts on the indices on Monday. It slipped as much as 5.16 per cent to ₹427.70 on NSE after shedding 1 per cent during the Muhurat trading session on Sunday.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 results

Jubilant Food's consolidated revenue for the second quarter surged 11.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2607.88 crore from ₹2,346.8 crore in the year-ago period. Profit from continuing operations came in at ₹113.9 crore compared with ₹113.3 crore in the same period last year.

Gross margin expanded 110 bp YoY to 75.5 per cent, supported by pricing, better mix, supply chain efficiencies, and lower wastage. Despite inflation in LPG, labor, cheese, oil, and chicken, a 140-200bp calibrated price increase and productivity initiatives limited the margin impact.

In India, Jubilant added 99 net stores during the said quarter, taking the total count to 2,728 stores. Domino’s opened 88 new Pizza stores. Popeyes opened 11 new stores, taking the count to 99 stores. Hong’s Kitchen added no stores, and the total store count stood at 28. Management plans to add 300 stores annually, with slightly higher expansion for Popeyes.

Brokerages on Jubilant FoodWorks

Here's what brokerages recommended on Jubilant Foods:

MOFSL

MOFSL said it remains positive on Jubilant Food’s medium-term outlook, supported by 5-7 per cent LFL growth potential, strong Popeyes momentum, and healthy international performance. The company is also progressing on margin recovery, with productivity gains, supply-chain efficiencies, and calibrated pricing helping offset commodity inflation.

ALSO READ: Citi bullish on Indian equities, sees Nifty at 28,000 by end-2027 "We model standalone revenue CAGR of 13 per cent over FY26–28E and pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin of 12.5-13.5 per cent. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ₹625," it added.

Nuvama Research

Nuvama said Jubilant's margins improved despite inflation headwinds. It slightly revised FY27/28E revenue/EBITDA by -0.5 per cent/-0.5 per cent and -0.2 per cent /-1.9 per cent, respectively, yielding a TP of ₹614 (₹646 earlier). It maintained a BUY rating.

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