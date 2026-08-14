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Home / Markets / News / Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump 6% as Domino's, Popeyes drive Q1 growth

Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump 6% as Domino's, Popeyes drive Q1 growth

Following the quarterly results, MOFSL has upgraded Jubilant FoodWorks to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and set a target of ₹625.

Jubilant FoodWorks share price target

Jubilant FoodWorks shares jump 6% as Domino’s, Popeyes drive Q1 growth

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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Jubilant Foodworks share price: Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Popeyes, surged as much as 6 per cent in morning trade on Friday after the company reported its earnings for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). The company said that its consolidated net profit increased by 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹100 crore in the first quarter.
 
The company had reported a net profit of ₹94.33 crore for the April-June period a year ago.
 
The stock opened 4.3 per cent higher at ₹495.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹521.
 
 
As of 10:15 AM, the stock was seen retaining most of its early gains to trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹509. Trading volumes were also strong, with more than 7 million shares changing hands in the first hour, compared with the previous session’s total traded quantity of 8.8 million shares.
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.20 per cent at 24,345.

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The company said that its revenue from operations in Q1 grew by 14 per cent to ₹2,569.65 crore. It was ₹2,252.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
 
Ebitda for the reporting quarter grew 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹360 crore.  
 
Margins also improved, with gross margin expanding by 130bp Y-o-Y to 75.5 per cent, supported by pricing, better mix, supply-chain efficiencies and lower wastage.  
 
Jubilant FoodWorks: MOFSL upgrades to 'Buy' 
 
Post quarterly results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has upgraded Jubilant FoodWorks to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and assigned a target of ₹625. The target implies an upside of 27 per cent from the previous close of ₹491.55.
 
The brokerage said that Jubilant FoodWorks reported steady performance in Q1, with improving demand at Domino’s and strong growth at Popeyes.
 
Domino's India's revenue grew 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,764.6 crore in the June quarter. Its store network reached 540 cities, while expanding to 19 new cities during the quarter. Its like-for-like (LFL) growth improved to 2.5 per cent, while orders increased 6.5 per cent. Delivery revenue grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Popeyes reported a revenue growth of 97 per cent to ₹70.3 crore and LFL growth of over 40 per cent for the third consecutive quarter.
 
Motilal Oswal expects Q2FY27 to be better than Q1 and sees potential for 5-7 per cent medium-term LFL growth. It also expects Popeyes to emerge as a second growth engine for the company.
 
The brokerage said it remains positive on Jubilant FoodWorks’ medium-term outlook, and introduces no material changes to Ebitda estimates for FY27 and FY28. Additionally, the company is also progressing on margin recovery, with productivity gains, supply-chain efficiencies and calibrated pricing helping offset commodity inflation. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd Q1 results Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:43 AM IST